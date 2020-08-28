Christina Trevanion quickly became a fan-favourite on Bargain Hunt when she joined the team. So, understandably fans of the show were upset when it was rumoured Christina was leaving.

Bargain Hunt has aired on the BBC for over two decades now and has been a firm staple of the TV schedule since.

Christina Trevanion, an auctioneer who went from working at Christie’s to co-founding Trevanion & Dean, has appeared on many of the BBC’s auctioneering programmes over the years. These include Bargain Hunt, as well as other classics like Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip, and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

But has Christina Trevanion now left Bargain Hunt? Find out more about her appearances on the show here.

Has Christina Trevanion left Bargain Hunt?

No.

There were rumours circulating online this summer that Christina had left the Bargain Hunt team. But Christina quickly quashed those rumours with a photograph of herself filming the next season of Bargain Hunt.

Christina shared an image of herself filming on June 25th, 2020. We can only assume that they have been filming a new series out of lockdown, using social distancing guidelines to work.

Great to be back filming @BBCBargainHunt today… and in the directors chair! 🎥 😉 🎬 pic.twitter.com/jeWaG1GRO7 — Christina Trevanion (@CTrevanion) June 25, 2020

Bargain Hunt fans react to Christina’s return

When Christina shared the snap of her filming the new series, fans could not contain their joy.

One fan tweeted: “Wonderful to see you back”

Another added: “So glad you’ll be back. I’ve missed you”

The entire thread under Christina’s Bargain Hunt picture was filmed with adoration of the host, stating that the show would not be the same without her.

I thought you were no longer involved with @BBCBargainHunt. So glad you’re back! — The Departure Lounge (@Music4TheJetSet) June 25, 2020

