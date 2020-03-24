Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef UK has kicked off from February 24th this year and every week we see a new batch of amateur cooks.

On Monday’s episode (March 23th), six more hopeful chefs entered the BBC kitchen to create their best culinary dishes.

As usual, the competition was tough and only three contestants have qualified to compete in the quarter-finals.

A step closer to becoming the MasterChef champion of 2020 is Claire Fyfe. Here’s everything you need to know about Claire, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet MasterChef’s Claire Fyfe

Claire is a 34-year-old interior designer and cook enthusiast. Not only that, but she’s also training as a pilates instructor.

Claire impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with a lamb dish served with couscous, aubergine and a herb sauce. The MasterChef star revealed that her inspiration for the dish came from social gatherings with friends.

Plus, her dream is to mix her passion for cooking, sport and interior design by opening her own boutique hotel in a place like Ibiza.

RUGBY STAR: MasterChef 2020: Who is Christian Day? Meet the rugby player on Instagram!

Claire Fyfe: Career

The MasterChef star has been an interior designer at Susie Atkinson Design for the last 6 years.

Based on her LinkedIn bio, she graduated from Leeds University in BA Textiles and Fashion Marketing.

After that, she worked for several design companies before joining the current company she works for.

In her spare time, Claire loves to blog about food, travel and lifestyle.

In fact, she runs a blog called The Balance Bible which honestly looks like a piece of heaven. On her site, Claire documents her travels around the world and delicious recipes.

Meet Claire on Instagram

You can find Claire on Instagram under the name @clairefyfecooks.

By the looks of her profile, Claire likes to keep it as a visual diary of culinary dishes and her daily life in London.

WATCH MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM FEBRUARY 24TH ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK