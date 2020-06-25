Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 series came to its conclusion on Wednesday, June 24th after an incredibly close finale. With Nicole, Matt and Clare in the final three, it was a tough decision for the judges. When it came down to it, Winchester’s Clare Bradley wowed with her final look, claiming the year’s title of top sewing bee.

So, where is the winner of The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 now? Find out updates on Clare Bradley here.

The three contestants who made it to the nail-biting final were Nicole Akong, Matt Gage and Clare Bradley.

In the finale, 38-year-old doctor Clare had the edge on Nicole and Matt, as her speciality was in vintage clothing and traditional sewing. The final challenge set to the contestants was making tea dresses and 1920s flapper dresses; Clare was completely in her element!

Speaking of her win, Clare Bradley said:

I feel really surprised. Crikey! I do hold myself to high standards and because other things I have gone in for are things I have trained for like exams and more exams – this was something I did for fun.

Clare’s final piece was a made-to-measure 1930s evening gown made for colleague Alex, an anaesthetist who works at the same hospital as Clare.

Where is Clare Bradley now?

Currently, Clare is serving as a doctor on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. She works as a respiratory consultant at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

On March 19th, 2020, Clare wrote in an Instagram caption: “I might not have so much time for sewing over the coming weeks, but planning to enjoy #sewcialdistancing as much as I can in my time off. Keep Calm, and Wash Hands!”

Clare hasn’t spoken much about working on the frontline of the global pandemic, but as she is posting to Instagram, we know she’s alright!

To keep up to date with the latest on The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 winner, you can follow her on Instagram.

We found Clare under the handle @clare.bradders where she currently has over 10,000 followers.

As you may already guess, the majority of Clare’s feed is dominated with pics of what she’s making, from knitted jumpers to 1940s dresses.

