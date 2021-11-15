Does Strictly's Claudia Winkleman have a health issue?











Strictly Come Dancing kicked off a brand new season on September 18th 2021. The professional dancers and their celebrity partners have been taking to the dance floor each week and guiding them through their Strictly journey are the show’s long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Co-presenting the BBC show since 2014, Claudia Winkleman, and her trademark hair and eyeliner, is a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing. So, does she deal with an ailment? Here’s more on whether Claudia Winkleman has a health issue…

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Get to know Claudia

Born in London in 1972, Claudia Winkleman is one of the UK’s best-known TV presenters.

Her TV career started out in the early 1990’s when she first appeared on the BBC. During her career, she’s presented many prime time TV shows. She’s also worked on radio, primarily BBC Radio Two.

After presenting the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two from 2004 until 2010, Claudia moved on to co-present the main Strictly show alongside Tess in 2014.

Read More: Get to know Strictly’s Tilly Ramsay, uni, age and Instagram

Claudia Winkleman’s health explored

When it comes to Claudia’s health, the TV presenter hasn’t spoken publicly about many issues. However, she did have life-changing surgery at one point in her life.

Claudia is short-sighted and had to have urgent laser eye surgery in 2010.

Speaking to The Sun, she said that her eyesight was so bad that she was told not to drive: “I can’t even begin to tell you how blind I am. It’s embarrassing. I can’t read the autocue. My eyes have deteriorated so badly.

“So I booked into the doctor and he explained how they are going to do it. I had to ask him a few questions like, ‘Am I going to die?’ – to which he laughed at me – and, ‘Could my eye pop out and roll?’ He replied, ‘You’re quite highly strung yet hilarious.“

Sort Your Life Out With Stacey Solomon | Trailer | BBC BridTV 6129 Sort Your Life Out With Stacey Solomon | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GJ2gZH9O4bM/hqdefault.jpg 887799 887799 center 22403

What operation did Claudia have?

Despite wearing glasses and contact lenses, Claudia still had a lot of trouble with her sight, even struggling to read the autocue for her job. So, she had an operation at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

The operation involved surgically inserting artificial lenses in order to boost her minus 14 vision. Then, following that procedure, Claudia had laser surgery to address astigmatism as per Digital Spy.

See Also: Is Judi Love still on Strictly Come Dancing?

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 19 FROM SEPTEMBER 18TH 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK