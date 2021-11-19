Get to know BBC Two's Wild Gardener Colin Stafford-Johnson











During the coldest time of year in November in the UK, there’s nothing quite like a sunny gardening show to sink our teeth into for BBC Two viewers. The Wild Gardener launches on November 19th and it sees Colin Stafford-Johnson turn his childhood garden into a haven for wildlife.

Creating homes for dragonflies and planting wildflowers appears to be Colin Stafford-Johnson’s area of expertise. Colin said during the documentary that he’s always loved wild spaces. Now, he’s in his element on the BBC series in 2021.

Colin Stafford-Johnson

Colin Stafford-Johnson was born in Cabinteely, Dublin.

He grew up in Ireland and his father was a gardener. So, Colin was accustomed to pristine lawns and perfect roses, but, speaking on the BBC documentary, he said he always loved the woods and the wild.

Colin is a wildlife cameraman. In 2021, he’s heading back to the East coast of Ireland. His aim is to create a haven for wildlife which he completed over the course of two years.

The cameraman set out to use only plants that naturally occur in the area to attract as many creatures as possible to live there with him.

BBC 2: Colin is The Wild Gardener

Colin is The Wild Gardener on the BBC Two documentary. Part one of the series airs on November 19th.

The show sees Colin trade up his usual life of travelling the world as a wildlife cameraman for his home of Ireland.

Colin has spent his life in some of the exotic places in order to capture many animals in the wild. He filmed and presented many episodes of Natural World.

Does Colin Stafford-Johnson have a wife?

Although Colin’s cameraman career is widely reported on, it doesn’t appear that he’s so keen on revealing his personal life to the world.

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Colin is married or not. His first post on Instagram dates back to 2017, but he hasn’t posted anything to do with his family on there and appears to keep his posts work-related.

Find Colin on Instagram where he has almost 2k followers @cstaffordjohnson.

WATCH THE WILD GARDENER ON BBC2 AT 8 PM ON NOVEMBER 19TH

