Where to buy Comic Relief 2022 head bands, pin bages, lanyards













Running for its 36th year, Comic Relief is back in 2022. The televised fundraising event airs on March 18th at 7 pm but more events have been taking place in aid of the charity including Tom Daley’s Hell of a Homecoming, Rowing Home with Jordan North and The Red Nose and Spoon Race.

The televised fundraising event filmed in Media City UK, Salford features Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball and Lenny Henry for a night of comedy and live performances. Matt Lucas and David Walliams are also starring in the fundraising event, as well as Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Judi Dench, Kylie Minogue and more.

There are many ways to get involved in the fundraising for Comic Relief in 2022. So, let’s take a look at where to buy merchandise for Red Nose Day including headbands, lanyards, pin badges and much more…

Where to buy Comic Relief headbands

Comic Relief headbands are a staple on Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day 2022 Deely Boppers can be purchased from Sainsbury’s for £2 here.

The Deely Boppers are sold out on the Comic Relief website, however, the site says to check Sainsbury’s stores.

Comic Relief lanyards and pin badges

Red Nose Day lanyards and red noses can be purchased via the Comic Relief website.

However, wristbands and pin badges are sold out online and the site advises heading over to Sainsburys.co.uk.

Aprons, card games, activity books and keyrings are also available to purchase on the Comic Relief site.

How to donate to Comic Relief 2022

The money raised from Red Nose Day’s Big Night In is split between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need.

As well as donating to the charities by purchasing merchandise, people can also donate money directly as a single or monthly donation here.

There are also various items including T-Shirts and bottles available to purchase via the Comic Relief website. Unisex T-Shirts are £10.

WATCH COMIC RELIEF ON FRIDAY 18TH MARCH ON BBC ONE

