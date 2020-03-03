Could Win the Wilderness renew for season 2? BBC show gets mixed reviews

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

While most competitive reality TV series are centred around love or intelligence – take Love Island or The Chase, for example – Win the Wilderness is a whole other concept altogether.

Forget cash prizes, the BBC show sees a three-storey house in the middle of nowhere up for grabs.

The self-built crib located in Alaska was owned by couple Duane and Rena Ose. They spent over 30 years building their dream home but hitting their 70’s meant that it was time to pass the extraordinary house onto someone else.

Win the Wilderness is certainly a unique series, so will it be renewed for season 2?

Will there be a Win the Wilderness season 2?

As of February 2020, a second season of Win the Wilderness is unconfirmed.

The first-ever series of the show launched on BBC Two from Sunday, January 26th.

A series 2 of the show may be dependant on viewer stats and feedback. And judging from Twitter, it’s a real mixed bag when it comes to viewers’ thoughts. Some fans took to Twitter to praise the show: “Absolutely loving Win the Wilderness what an amazing couple and place.”

Others weren’t so keen on the series: “Been watching Win the Wilderness over the past few weeks. Interesting programme but just doesn’t make sense.”

Given the format of the series, the BBC would also have to find another house in the wild which couples could compete for, if they wanted to continue.

Win the Wilderness: Alaska winners

The final episode of Win the Wilderness series 1 aired Sunday, March 1st 2020.

Fans of the show were not impressed on February 29th prior to the final airing as one of the couples appeared on BBC News which was a huge spoiler. One viewer took to Twitter writing: “Why oh why would they not wait until next week to have them on the show.”

The winners of the first-ever series and Ose Mountain were Emily Padfield and Mark Warner.

Where are Duane and Rena Ose now?

After their house, Ose Mountain, was passed on through Win the Wilderness, Duane and Rena relocated to Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

The couple moved in September 2019 according to the Redwood Falls Gazette.

The 2020 article reported that “It was health concerns that brought the two of them down from Ose Mountain in 2019.”

“Duane and Rena both admitted they are still getting used to hearing things like sirens and snow plows in the middle of the night.”

