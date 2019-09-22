Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Scenes of rolling hills, winding rivers and wildlife galore can only mean one thing – Countryfile is on!

The iconic BBC One show has been running for over 30 years and returns in 2019. Countryfile 2019 airs each Sunday at 7 pm.

The Countryfile cast has its changes from time to time and has seen presenting legends such as Michaela Strachan, Clare Balding and Ben Fogle host the programme.

Thirty-eight-year-old Steve Brown has been a Countryfile presenter since 2017.

Who is Steve Brown?

Steve Brown is a Paralympian, TV presenter, public speaker and athlete mentor.

He was born on June 2nd, 1981 in Chatham, Kent and still resides in Kent today.

It doesn’t look as though Steve is in a relationship from his social media accounts, however, it seems like the presenter is a family man. He often takes to Instagram to share photos of family days out with his nephews.

Steve’s injury

In 2004, when Steve was 23 years old he experienced an accident that changed his life forever.

Steve tripped and fell from a first-floor balcony while working for a holiday company in Germany.

He explains on his website: “I was looking up when I landed, so when my body stopped my head went back over my shoulders, like a severe whiplash. It snapped my neck, dislocating the C7 [one of the cervical vertebrae, below the skull] and trapping my spinal cord.”

During Steve’s rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville Hospital following the accident, he was taken to watch wheelchair rugby.

Steve described finding wheelchair rugby as a “turning point” and in just a year from 2005-2006, Steve was awarded a place on the Team GB squad.

He was Captain of the GB wheelchair rugby squad at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Steve Brown: TV career

Steve’s TV career kicked off in 2012 when he presented BBC shows Springwatch and The One Show. He was also a reporter for Sky Sports.

After a few appearances on TV from 2012-2017, Steve’s more permanent presenting role came alone when he joined the cast of Countryfile.

Thirt-eight-year-old Steve writes in his Twitter bio that he’s a recipient of the award for New On-Screen Talent at the Royal Television Society West of England Awards.

