Scenes of rolling hills, winding rivers and wildlife galore can only mean one thing – Countryfile is on!

The iconic BBC One show has been running for over 30 years and returns in 2019. Countryfile 2019 airs each Sunday at 7 pm.

The Countryfile cast has its changes from time to time and has seen presenting legends such as Michaela Strachan, Clare Balding and Ben Fogle host the programme.

Thirty-eight-year-old Steve Brown has been a Countryfile presenter since 2017.

Countryfile Steve Brown – BBC 2019

Who is Steve Brown?

Steve Brown is a Paralympian, TV presenter, public speaker and athlete mentor.

He was born on June 2nd, 1981 in Chatham, Kent and still resides in Kent today.

It doesn’t look as though Steve is in a relationship from his social media accounts, however, it seems like the presenter is a family man. He often takes to Instagram to share photos of family days out with his nephews.

Screenshot: Countryfile Steve Brown – BBC

Steve’s injury

In 2004, when Steve was 23 years old he experienced an accident that changed his life forever.

Steve tripped and fell from a first-floor balcony while working for a holiday company in Germany.

He explains on his website: “I was looking up when I landed, so when my body stopped my head went back over my shoulders, like a severe whiplash. It snapped my neck, dislocating the C7 [one of the cervical vertebrae, below the skull] and trapping my spinal cord.”

During Steve’s rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville Hospital following the accident, he was taken to watch wheelchair rugby.

Steve described finding wheelchair rugby as a “turning point” and in just a year from 2005-2006, Steve was awarded a place on the Team GB squad.

He was Captain of the GB wheelchair rugby squad at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Steve Brown: TV career

Steve’s TV career kicked off in 2012 when he presented BBC shows Springwatch and The One Show. He was also a reporter for Sky Sports.

After a few appearances on TV from 2012-2017, Steve’s more permanent presenting role came alone when he joined the cast of Countryfile.

Thirt-eight-year-old Steve writes in his Twitter bio that he’s a recipient of the award for New On-Screen Talent at the Royal Television Society West of England Awards.

