Meet the Countryfile presenters at Christmas in the Park 2021











BBC’s Countryfile is one of the UK’s longest-running shows that has fans all over Britain. Giving viewers updates on all-things rural, Countryfile first launched in 1988 and is still going strong today as a weekly staple. It’s also had many spin-off shows created off the back of Countryfile’s success, including Spring Diaries, Country Tracks, Secret Britain and more.

Over the years, many presenters have come and gone on the show. So, who are the Countryfile presenters in 2021? Let’s find out more about the BBC show’s hosts.

Countryfile’s past presenters explored

In past series, Countryfile has had some famous faces presenting the show including Ben Fogle, Clare Balding and Michaela Strachan.

The following presenters have also hosted the show:

Julia Bradbury

Chris Baines

Anne Brown

Michael Collie

Ian Breach

Caroline Hall

Katie Knapman

Joe Henson

Shiulie Ghosh

Juliet Morris

Miriam O’Reilly

Rupert Segar

Roger Tabor

Anne Brown and Chris Baines appeared on the show during its very first series in 1988 and a current presenter, John Craven, joined in 1989 and is still on the show today.

Who are the Countryfile presenters in 2021?

The 2021 Countryfile presenters include John Craevn, Adam Henson, Matt Baker, Tom Heap, Ellie Harrison, Helen Skelton, Anita Rani and Sean Fletcher.

The show’s co-presenters and reporters include Margherita Taylor, Steve Brown, Charlotte Smith, Jules Hudson, James Wong, Joe Crowley, Sam Matterface and Naomi Wilkinson.

When is Countryfile Christmas in the Park?

Countryfile’s Christmas in the Park event is being held over Friday 10th, Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th December 2021 at Charlton Park Estate in Wiltshire.

The Countryfile presenters will be hosting the event. Those listed as attending on the website are Margherita Taylor, Steve Brown, Charlotte Smith, Sean Fletcher, Matt Baker, John Craven, Ellie Harrison, Joe Crowley, Tom Heap, Adam Henson and Anita Rani.

The price of a single adult ticket to the event ranges from £29.50 to £32.50 on some days. Tickets for children aged between five and 16 years old cost £15. Family tickets cost £74 on Friday and Sunday and are £80 on the Saturday.

