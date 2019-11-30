Countryfile: Who is Ellie Harrison? Instagram, age and painful condition!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Countryfile is a BBC show celebrating the beauty and diversity of the British countryside.

Still going strong in 2019, Countryfile airs on BBC One. The programme has been running for over 30 years and includes an array of recognisable presenters from Matt Baker to Anita Rani.

As well as admiring the views of the British countryside, the show also takes a look at rural issues.

Ellie Harrison is a presenter on the show who has extensive knowledge of nature. Let’s get to know Ellie Harrison from Countryfile.

Countryfile: Who is Ellie Harrison?

Ellie Harrison is a presenter on BBC’s nature show Countryfile.

She’s been on the TV programme since 2010 and is definitely a lover of nature herself as she’s the President of Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust and patron of the Humanist Association.

Ellie’s TV roles previous to Countryfile include The One Show and presenting in the US for the discovery channel.

It doesn’t look as though Ellie always planned to go into TV presenting as she had a dream of becoming a country singer.

Ellie was working as a secretary at Channel 5 to support her singing dream before an editor suggested she go into children’s TV presenting. Ellie declined. However, she later ended up on Channel 5’s Michaela’s Wild Challenge in 2005 and won a BAFTA for her presenting skills.

Ellie Harrison: Instagram

By the looks of things, Ellie used to actively use Instagram. However, today her Insta account doesn’t contain any posts. The presenter has over 7,600 followers, follows 42 people but doesn’t have any content on there (@ellieharrisonoriginof).

Ellie’s main profile picture on the Instagram account shows her in the great outdoors. She is also on Twitter but the account on there hasn’t been used since 2018.

The presenter ditched social media in 2018. Speaking to The Express she said:

I had Twitter until Christmas then I came off everything at the same time thinking this isn’t lifting me up, this isn’t bringing anything warm or good into my life.

Ellie is most likely very busy as, as well as her job, she has three children to raise. Her first daughter, Red, was born in 2010, a second, Lux, in 2011 and she had a son in 2016. She has been married to Matt Goodman since 2005.

Ellie and Raynaud syndrome

Speaking to The Express, Ellie revealed in 2019 that she suffers from Raynaud syndrome.

The NHS website describes Raynaud Syndrome as affecting your blood circulation: “When you’re cold, anxious or stressed, your fingers and toes may change colour. Other symptoms can include pain, numbness, pins and needles, difficulty moving the affected area.”

The 42-year-old described the pain by saying: “It would make me weep” and added: “The weather is always a hideous challenge, not least because I have Raynaud’s which is the cold extremity condition.”

