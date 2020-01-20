Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

BBC’s Countryfile has been on our screens since 1988 and is still a firm favourite for Brits across the country. It’s one of those programmes that is so diverse it can run for 52 weeks of the year!

Each episode is usually presented by two presenters from Countryfile’s large team focusing on a specific region in the UK, sharing what is special about the area, the different wildlife that can be found and the local social history.

One of the shows newest presenter is Margherita Taylor – although she’s quickly developed into a firm favourite!

Who is Margherita Taylor?

Margherita is a 47-year-old presenter and DJ and has featured on a number of different programmes since her career took off in 1993. She’s also regularly appeared on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning.

Originally, the star could be found on day-time teen programme T4 from 1999 to 2001, where she presented the show.

Her relationship status is unknown.

Margherita on Countryfile

Margherita is a regular presenter on Escape to the Country and has been since 2016, from series 13 to 19. She now also co-hosts on Countryfile.

You may also recognise her voice commonly used in adverts, too.

Where can I find her social media?

Margherita can be found on Twitter under the handle @MargheritaT where she posts about her radio shows.

She also speaks to fans of the show, often thanking them for listening, as well as getting their requests to be played on the radio.

It doesn’t look Margherita uses any other form of social media.

Which stations does she DJ on?

Currently, Margherita presents shows on stations Smooth Radio and Classic FM.

She is on Classic FM on weeknights from 22:00-01:00, she also presents a programme on Smooth Radio on Sunday afternoons from 14:00-18:00.

The radio host is also happy to discuss any musical interests with fans on social media.

