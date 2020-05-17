Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Despite concerns the Eurovision Song Concert would be cancelled for 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, somehow the team managed to pull it off.

Eurovision 2020 aired on BBC One on Saturday, May 16th. Not just the annual song concert aired but a retrospective A to Z throwback of all the best Eurovision acts.

Despite some famous musical acts cropping up in last night’s back-to-back special – *ahem* ABBA – it was a new act who stole the show.

Iceland’s Daði Freyr is the talk of Twitter as he performed ‘Think About Things’ with his band Daði og Gagnamagnið. Despite there being quite a few members, he’s the clear fan-favourite. Daði fans are on the hunt for the exact jumper he and the band wear. We found where you can buy it!

Daði Freyr on Eurovision 2020

Synth-pop band Daði og Gagnamagnið were competing in Eurovision 2020 with their hit track ‘Think About Things’. They were this year’s favourites with many stating that they had it in the bag.

Given the change of format for this year’s Eurovision – there is no winner this year – Daði og Gagnamagnið did not take home any victory, except perhaps winning the title of the ‘public’s favourites’.

One fan described Daði og Gagnamagnið as “the heroes we needed right now.”

Where to buy Daði Freyr’s jumper

For Daði fans, we bet you will be happy to hear that you can get the exact jumper he wore on Eurovision on his website.

They retail at 6,990 Icelandic Króna which is £39.72. Shipping costs extra.

You’ll want to hurry and scoop up a jumper quick, as since Eurovision 2020 aired, they have been selling out on the site. Hopefully Daði Freyr will do a restock as his fanbase expands!

Customise your own Daði Freyr sweater

On the website, they also have the option to create your own jumper in the Daði Freyr style. You can customise your digital character and then select between three colours of jumper: teal, black, white.

If you don’t want to purchase the jumper, you can save the character you’ve created as an avatar.

Check it out here.

