Since its first broadcast date in 2017, The Repair Shop has become a lovable renovation show among viewers at home.

The BBC programme has returned with series 6 in 2020 which sees talented renovators restore treasured items. From music boxes to vases, there isn’t anything unfixable for the experts on the show.

One of the restorators on The Repair Shop is David Burville. Let’s meet David and get to know his business and Instagram.

Who is David Burville?

David is a restorator from Canterbury, Kent who specialises in the renovation of organs.

The BBC expert started his career at the organ builders company F.H Browne and Son’s. The firm dates back to 1871 and has worked on the renovation of a large range of organs from the UK and across the world.

In 1998, David decided to follow his passion for mechanical organs and moved to Belgium. There, he worked as an apprentice at Johnny Verbeeck’s workshop.

After gaining experience in the field, David moved back to the UK to set up his own company.

David Burville: Business

David runs the firm D.R Burville Organ Builders in Canterbury. The workshop is one of the largest facilities for organ equipment, building parts and machines.

The Repair Shop expert offers maintenance and renovation to old organs. In addition, David also works on new builds and says he has “the brain and passion to make your idea a reality”.

You can find more about the work of David from the company’s website.

Follow David on Instagram

We found David on Instagram! With 56 posts, the resident expert has 340 followers at the time of publication, but we’re sure this figure is set to rise after his stint on The Repair Shop.

By the looks of his profile, David loves sharing snaps from his workshop.

You can follow him under the name @burvilleorgans.

