After 16 seasons, MasterChef continues to feature the best amateur chefs across the nation. The show originated in the UK and has gone on to multiple international formats and spin-offs across the globe.

Series 16 of the cooking competition came to an end on Friday, April 17th, featuring three finalists – Thomas, David and Sandy.

So, who is David from MasterChef 2020? Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC contestant, including age, career and family!

Who is David Rickett?

David is 31 years old and lives in Greenwich, London with his wife Gemma. The amateur chef grew up in Rawtenstall, Lancashire and has a brother called Peter.

David comes from a creative background as he completed a Fine Art degree at the University of Leeds.

In an interview with LancsLive, the BBC contestant revealed that he developed an interest in cooking after a fine dining experience.

David added: “With my dishes there is the link to what I studied which was fine art. I think a lot about the flavour combinations, but also the design.”

After MasterChef, he hopes to turn his passion for cooking into a more steady income by opening his own restaurant or publishing a book.

David Rickett: Career

When he’s not busy creating culinary temptations, David works as a security manager for a bank in London.

He’s worked in the banking field for 7 years now, though he hopes to move into a more creative role in the near future.

Follow David on Instagram

We found David on Instagram! Give him a follow under the name @davidjrickett.

It looks like his follower count keeps growing as with just 63 posts, David has nearly 2,000 followers at the time of writing.

The contestant has been sharing a lot from his appearance on MasterChef. Plus, you will plenty of his delicious signatures dishes he’s created on the series this year.

