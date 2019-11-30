David Mitchell talks Peppa Pig to Hillary Clinton on The Graham Norton Show!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Graham Norton Show is always sure to get a load of laughs on a Friday night. But episode 9 of the BBC show saw some seriously high-calibre guests on the red sofa.

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, appeared on The Graham Norton Show on November 29th 2019. And while we could expect the show to have been very prim and proper, it was actually a hoot with a former presidential candidate in tow.

The USA guests sat alongside comedian David Mitchell and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

So, of all things, why is David Mitchell talking to Hillary Clinton about Peppa Pig? Let’s take a look…

David Mitchell and Peppa Pig

Comedian David Mitchell and children’s’ cartoon Peppa Pig may be two things difficult to connect.

However, episode 9 of the 2019 show saw David reveal that he’s actually the voice of Police Officer Panda on the show.

David said: “I play Police Officer Panda on Peppa Pig.”

Graham then asked: “Does he arrest Peppa Pig? I don’t watch the programme.”

David obviously cleared up any confusion and stated that Police Officer Panda definitely doesn’t arrest anyone.

Hillary cut in and said: “I have to thank David and anyone associated with Peppa the Pig.”

Her daughter, Chelsea, then corrected her and said: “It’s just Peppa Pig.”

David added: “Pig is her surname but coincidentally, she is a pig.”

Hillary continued: “We do spend time watching Peppa Pig, so now when we see Police Officer Panda, we will say to our grandchildren, ‘we know Panda'”.

Jamie Oliver on Peppa Pig

Pitching in on the Peppa Pig revelations was dad-of-five and famous chef Jamie Oliver. With Peppa Pig first airing in 2004, it looks like Jamie’s probably been subjected for around 15 years to the children’s show.

Jamie said: “It brainwashes you though, doesn’t it? As a parent, I’ve had it for the lot of them.”

He then made a ‘cheffy’ joke and added: “I do agree with seasoning on pig.”

Forty-four-year-old Jamie shares Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice and River Rocket Blue Dallas with his wife of almost 20 years, Juliette ‘Jules’ Norton.

