Since 2006, Deborah Meaden has been a Dragon on BBC’s Dragons’ Den.

The businesswoman is often a budding entrepreneurs’ first choice on the show. And over her time on Dragons’ Den Deborah has invested almost £4m.

Deborah comes off as one of the more approachable Dragons on the show but, get your facts wrong or come off arrogant and Deborah doesn’t seem so nice.

Episode 4 of the 2019 series saw Michelle Turnbull present her Barking Bakery to the Dragons. But once Michelle got her facts wrong, Deborah was well and truly ‘out’.

Let’s take a look at Deborah Meaden’s net worth in 2019.

What companies does Deborah run?

It’s well-known on Dragons’ Den that Deborah has made her cash mainly from the travel industry.

But more specifically, she joined her family’s business Weststar Holidays in 1992 and went on to become a majority shareholder. In 2007, the company was sold and Deborah had a £19m stake in the company.

Today, Deborah is a majority shareholder in Fox Brothers & Co, a company based in Wellington, Somerset, that produces cloth. She also launched The Merchant Fox website in 2011. The Merchant Fox is the retail side of Fox Brothers & Co, they “offer a broad range of stylish gentlemen’s accessories, interior pieces and bespoke services”.

Deborah Meaden – net worth 2019

Unlike other Dragons, Tej Lalvani, Theo Paphitis and Peter Jones, Deborah hasn’t made it onto The Sunday Times Rich List 2019.

But, it’s safe to say Deborah’s not doing too badly for herself with her worth estimated at £40m.

Since Dragons’ Den 2019 started, Deborah has invested in a company that makes bike chain rehooking devices, Rehook, and more. And as well as her business investments, Deborah’s got a massive following on Twitter with over 320,000 followers. (@DeborahMeaden)

How many investments has Deborah made on Dragons’ Den?

Across all the BBC series Deborah has invested £3,746,000 in the Den.

Her investments include Yee Kwan Ice Cream, Rempods, Dock and Bay, Marxman, Boot Buddy, Rehook and more.

And with many more episodes to come in series 17, there’ll be tonnes more opportunities for Deborah to invest even more cash.

