Springwatch is officially back for 2019!

The nature show airs every Tuesday evening at 8 pm on BBC Two.

If you miss an episode you can, of course, catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

The Springwatch presenters always seem to be changing.

So, who now presents Springwatch? Did one of the presenters die?

Springwatch presenters 2019

The 2019 show is presented by naturalist Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams.

Chris has presented the show since 2009 while Michaela joined in 2011.

Gillian started presenting the show later in 2017 and Iolo in 2019.

Martin Hughes-Games also used to present Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch, however, he left in February 2018 after 12 years.

You want me to get IN the river? At night? In my boxers? Um…. OK…. Sorting out Mondays winterwatch! 9pm BBC2 pic.twitter.com/O4pph8oAoG — Martin Hughes-Games (@MartinHGames) January 27, 2018

Who is Johnny Kingdom?

Johnny Kingdom was a wildlife enthusiast and photographer who specialised in his local area of Exmoor, North Devon.

He was born in 1939 and worked as a gravedigger for 50 years. He then went on to fulfil his passion and became a wildlife filmmaker for over 20 years.

Johnny was a guest host on BBC’s Autumnwatch, however, in 2018 he tragically died at 79 years old.

He is remembered for his enthusiasm for nature and love of the countryside.

A magical friend has tragically died in an accident. Johnny Kingdom, we had so much fun together, you taught me so much about life. RIP. pic.twitter.com/L8sR2X9baf — richard taylor-jones (@rtaylorjones) September 7, 2018

Johnny Kingdom: Death

The Express reported that Johnny’s death was due to an accident with a digger on his land in Exmoor.

They wrote: “A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police told the Press Association, officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in the field last night.

“It was reported that a digger had rolled over in a field. Emergency services attended and a 79-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.”

His family said in a statement that “a legend had been lost”.

Johnny Kingdom 1939 – 2018 Wildlife filmmaker and friend of the Watches, Johnny Kingdom, tragically lost his life on September 6th. Johnny’s great love was for Exmoor and in 2011 he made two Autumnwatch films about the regions wildlife. This is one of them and it is how we will always remember him – with an infectious passion for a beautiful place. Posted by BBC Springwatch on Friday, 14 September 2018

