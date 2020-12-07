BBC: Who is Dion Dublin's wife Cheryl? Homes Under The Hammer presenter's love life revealed











Dion Dublin co-hosts BBC’s Homes Under The Hammer. But putting that aside, viewers want to know who his wife Cheryl is… Let’s meet her!

He has presented the property show for the last five years, alongside Martin Roberts and Martell Maxwell.

Aside from his presenting career, fans of the renovation series now want to know more about Dion and his love life.

So who is Dion’s wife? Who does he spend time with when he’s not filming Homes Under The Hammer?

Picture Shows: Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell, Martin Roberts – (C) Lion TV – Photographer: Lion TV

Who is Dion Dublin’s wife?

Cheryl Dublin

Cheryl, 36, is a managing director at DD9 in Cheshire, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She used to be an air hostess with Virgin, where she travelled around the world to places such as Shanghai and New York.

She has also volunteered for Pet Blood Bank before. Looking at Cheryl’s Instagram, she is always surrounded by dogs!

Despite Dion formerly playing for Manchester United, Coventry City, Millwall, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Celtic, it is thought that his wife supports Liverpool…

Dion Dublin just said he lets his wife get away with being a Liverpool fan because he loves her , that's some love that is lol 😂 — EFC STE (@EfcSP) February 13, 2019

Dion and Louise: Relationship timeline

It looks like the pair have been together for some time, as Dion first made an appearance on Louise’s Instagram over 5 years ago.

The couple have been married for 3 years – and got married in New York.

Dion and Louise had a new arrival to their family just over a year ago…

Dion: Family and net worth

Cheryl and Dion have a 1-year-old daughter called Ruby Roseanne Dublin.

They also live with their dogs Frank and Maggie.

Dion’s net worth is reportedly $16 million, which is equivalent to £14,526.

