Fans of DIY SOS know to bring the hankies, as in every episode we tend to be chucked down an emotional rabbit hole.

The show has been airing reruns of some of the most emotional episodes to date, every Thursday evening on BBC One at 8 pm.

Thursday, May 21st will see the return of Stuart Philp and his family to our screens. The episode first aired on Thursday, May 23rd and after its broadcast there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Stuart Philp and see the moment Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team turned the Philp family’s life around.

Who is Stuart Philp?

Stuart is from Torquay, Devon. He was 47 years old at the time of filming, so is likely 48 now.

When his daughter Lauren was just six-months old, Stuart’s health rapidly deteriorated as was diagnosed with progressive multiple sclerosis. While he still has some movement in his arms, he cannot use his legs.

Lauren says the renovation would allow her dad “to do things for himself” and gain some “independence,” as she feared he would have to be moved into a care home otherwise.

Their desire for his independence is particularly poignant as for the last two years, Stuart has not been able to go to his upstairs bedroom and so has resorted to sleeping in an armchair.

Who is Grandma Lin?

Lin, Stuart’s 73-year-old mother, also suffers from a life-impacting disability. This remarkable woman has been blind for over twenty years now, but won’t let that stop her from helping her son.

She travelled half a mile by herself across town seven days a week to care for Stuart… the power of a mother’s love!

The renovations to the Philp house included the addition of a new room, meaning Grandma Lin could move into the property and help Lauren with her caring responsibilities full-time.

How did Stuart react to the renovation?

The renovation inevitably blew the family away.

The assisted living spaces for both Stuart and Lin meant they could live independently and the threat of the care home quickly vanished.

And the whole of the house was opened up by the addition of a lift and ramps, so Stuart could finally access the garden and the upstairs!

@MrNickKnowles Watching DIYSOS tonight made me count my blessings and also appreciate just how much kindness there still is in the world. It's a very thought provoking programme, long may it continue. — Jason Lacey (@JaseLacey) May 23, 2019

Stuart said about the renovation:

I am totally blown away by it all. I can’t believe it has all happened in such a short space of time, and I can’t believe it is happening to me.

Update on the Philp family in 2020

We found Stuart on Facebook, where as of late he has been posting images in support of the NHS.

We also found Lauren on Instagram, where she has nearly 2,000 followers. Lauren regularly posts pictures in her DIY SOS-rennovated bedroom so we can see that Stuart and Lauren are still happily in their new home.

However, there were no updates on Lin. We can only assume that she still lives with the two.



