You Are What You Wear has been bringing viewers nothing but joy and some serious style inspiration. With reality TV personality turned presenter Rylan Clark-Neal presiding over the show, providing his signature warm personality and style sass, it’s hard not to see why! The BBC series launched on Thursday, June 11th.

The show takes inspiration from the likes of Trinny & Susanna and Gok Wan, introducing individuals in need of some style help in every episode.

But as the participants try on a variety of outfits, many viewers want to know if they get to keep all of the clothes, or just the final look.

How does You Are What You Wear work?

In each episode we meet four individuals in need of some serious style help.

For whatever what reason, they have been struggling to choose the right clothes for their bodies. Some have disabilities, other recovered from surgery, some even have struggled with their body type after changing shape with age.

There is a team of five stylists on board: Kat Farmer, Darren Kennedy, Joey Bevan, Lucie Clifford, and Nana Acheampong.

One stylist is assigned with one participant in each episode. The stylist offers up three preliminary looks, and once they have figured out what works for the participant, they present one final ‘wow factor’ outfit.

@Rylan #youarewhatyouwear Love the show… Do they get to keep all their outfits? — Sally Garnett (@WarmleySally) June 18, 2020

Do they keep the clothes on You Are What You Wear?

Yes!

Although you might be thinking that the participants just get to keep the final outfit they are given, they keep all the outfits they try on.

So, that means they leave the You Are What You Wear department store with four new outfits in tow.

This was confirmed on Instagram by Lauren from episode 2, who noted that she still had the denim dress, polka dot dress and red jumpsuit from her makeover.

