









The launch of Garden Rescue 2021 came with the loveable Charlie Dimmock but does the presenter have a partner or husband? Here’s more about her.

The BBC series feature amazing garden transformations and viewers often wonder how they can get a garden like those on the telly in their own home.

But as much as viewers watch the series for the incredible makeovers, many are also interested to learn more about the personal lives of the BBC presenters.

For example, people often wonder whether Charlie Dimmock has a partner – here’s more about the presenter.

How old is Charlie Dimmock?

For those who remember Charlie for her days digging dirt next to Alan Titsmarch and Tommy Walsh, you’ll know that that was quite some time ago.

Ground Force packed in 2005 having aired for eight years.

MasterChef 2021 | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Born on August 10th, 1966, Charlie is now 54 years old having first appeared in Ground Force in her early 30’s.

SEE ALSO: How to apply for Garden Rescue 2021

Who is Charlie Dimmock’s partner?

It is believed that Charlie isn’t currently in a relationship.

She enjoyed a 13-year relationship with boyfriend and viticulturist John Mushet, although an affair with a sound technician at Ground Forced ended things in 2001.

Charlie then went on to date another BBC sound technician, Barry Smith, yet the relationship didn’t last, with Charlie even confessing that she was “too old for marriage” in an interview with the Daily Mail.

I’m too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there’s no point.

What else is Charlie on?

Charlie’s media work is a lot less weighty than it was 20 years ago.

She only presents for Garden Rescue, and not in every episode.

In fact, Charlie disappeared from TV for 10 years before returning with Garden Rescue in 2016. She is now one of the regular faces in the current sixth season of the BBC series.

GREAT BRITISH MENU: What’s the highest score? BBC show explored!

How to watch Garden Rescue with Charlie Dimmock

To check in with Charlie and catch up with the BBC’s Garden Rescue show, simply tune in to BBC One every weekday at 15:45 pm.

The Rich brothers and Charlie will be around for 45 minutes of gardening fun.

WATCH GARDEN RESCUE WEEKDAYS AT 3.45 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK