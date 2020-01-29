Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The BBC ‘Watch’ shows give us a huge insight into the goings-on of the UK’s wildlife like no other. Plus, the series’ are now being filmed year-round in the Cairngorms National Park, Scotland, so there’s a huge variety of wildlife to be seen!

Winterwatch is back on our screens as on Tuesday, January 28th 2020. Presenters synonymous with nature programmes Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham are regulars on the show.

She became a regular presenter on Springwatch in 2016. Now Gillian is a main part of all the BBC ‘Watch’ programmes including 2020’s Winterwatch. So, let’s get to know more about Gillian Burke, does she have a husband?

Who is Gillian?

Gillian Burke is a 43-year-old TV presenter, director and producer. She was born in Kenya. She lived there until the age of 10 when she and her family moved to Austria.

Her mother worked for the United Nations in Nairobi on environmental projects and conservation which is where Gillian’s love for nature comes from. Gillian went on to study biology at Bristol University. She later worked as a researcher for the BBC’s Natural History Unit.

Gillian’s grandfathers are from Trinidad and Sri Lanka and her grandmothers are both from the Seychelles.

She spent a lot of time scuba diving in Croatia and even had the pleasure of diving in the Seychelles when she visited her grandmothers. Today, Gillian is a pro scuba diver.

Does Gillian Burke have a husband?

It’s unclear whether Gillian is married or not. She currently lives in Cornwall with her two children, a son and a daughter.

However, it is unconfirmed who the father is or whether he and Gillian are still together.

From the looks of the TV presenter’s Instagram page (@gillians_voice), there’s not a husband in sight there. However, she could simply prefer to keep her love life under wraps!

