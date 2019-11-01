Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Richard Osman’s House of Games is onto its third series in 2019. And appearing on episode 20 of the show is Dev Griffin, Alex Horne and Debbie McGee.

House of Games airs at 7 pm on BBC Two and sees the celebrities go head to head, quite literally, as their general knowledge is put tp the test.

Also, appearing on our screens in a role other than presenting is contestant June Sarpong.

Does June Sarpong have a husband? Behind the TV star’s love life!

Who is June Sarpong?

June Sarpong is a familiar face on British TV. The 42-year-old was born in London on May 31st 1977.

June is a British television broadcaster but her career first started out in radio when she worked for Kiss 100 and then later, MTV.

More recently, June was a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women. Now, she now regularly appears on Sky News show The Pledge.

June lists herself on Instagram as a: “TV Presenter, Entrepreneur and Campaigner”.

GET INVOLVED: Richard Osman’s House of Games: Can you buy the prizes?

Does June Sarpong have a husband?

It doesn’t look as though June Sarpong has a husband or has ever been married.

She previously dated MP David Lammy for two years in the early 2000’s, but the pair split as the didn’t see each other enough due to work commitments.

Since then, it doesn’t seem that June has been linked to anyone in particular.

June looks to have been very busy throughout her whole career which is probably what led her to be awarded an MBE in 2007. She’s also an author with two books out, Diversify and Power of Women.

Are children on the cards for June?

It’s unconfirmed whether June plans on having kids in the future but she has spoken on the subject before.

A report from The Sun in 2017 cited June as saying: “I don’t think I’m judged for not having children I think I’m judged for being single. I think they think ‘Oh, is she a bunny boiler? Is she mad mad?'” on Loose Women.

June has 34.7k followers on Twitter and a further 8,000 on Instagram. You can follow the TV star @junesarpo on Instagram and @junesarpong on Twitter.

MIQUITA LOOKING FAMILIAR: House of Games star Miquita Oliver was an iconic Noughties presenter – do you recognise her?

WATCH RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES SERIES 3 WEEKDAYS AT 7 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE