Interior design is something that most people probably think they could give a whirl but it turns out that there’s a lot more that goes into a nice-looking room than it seems.

Ferne Cotton is the host of BBC’s Interior Design Masters and working alongside her as the show’s judge is Michelle Ogundehin.

Michelle is pretty much an interior design guru and if she couldn’t get any more intimidating for the show’s contestants, she’s also the former ELLE Decoration editor-in-chief!

Let’s take a look at the man lucky enough to be Michelle Ogundehin’s husband.

Who is Michelle Ogundehin?

Michelle is internationally known as the woman who oozes style, trends and stunning design.

She originally trained as an architect and worked in both New York and London. Then a stroke of luck came Michelle’s way as she was headhunted to join Ilse Crawford’s ELLE Decoration as her Features Director in 1997.

From there she worked her way to the top in the magazine industry and was even the woman behind the relaunch of Real Homes magazine.

Michelle’s website describes her as “a lover of colour, pattern, pots, texture and tiles, Michelle was born in Manchester, and now lives in Brighton with her young son and two boisterous Basset Hounds.”

Michelle Ogundehin: Husband

From Michelle’s social media accounts there’s no sign of her having a husband. It seems that her online presence is very much professional.

However, it doesn’t look like the interior designer shares any private photos or information online.

All Michelle has stated is that she lives in Brighton with her two young sons and Bassett Hound dogs Stanley and Henry.

Is Michelle on social media?

Yes! Michelle is on social media. But in true Michelle style, her Instagram is pretty much a piece of art in itself.

You can follow Michelle – who already has over 40,000 followers – under the handle @michelleogundehin.

She’s also on Twitter with around 18,000 followers.

