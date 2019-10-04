Does Nish Kumar have a wife? Is the Mash Report star married?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Friday nights have become just a little bit more fun as Nish Kumar is giving us the week’s goings-on on BBC Two.

Airing at 10 pm, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and politics as a whole often features in Nish’s news reports. Nish is venting his confusion at the world in 2019 and serves us the week’s news in the BBC’s satirical show, The Mash Report.

His career may be moving on in leaps and bounds, but what about Nish Kumar’s love life? Does he have a wife?

Who is Nish Kumar?

Born in Wandsworth, London, Nish Kumar is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian.

Nish kicked off his comedy career as one-half of the comedy duo Gentlemen of Leisure with his friend Tom Neenan.

Since 2013 Nish has been performing stand up and he now travels the world – everywhere from India to New Zealand – performing shows.

Does Nish Kumar have a wife?

In various interviews, Nish has cited the fact that he has a girlfriend, however, a wife doesn’t look to have been mentioned.

In an interview with The Times in 2018, Nish said: “My girlfriend is moving in later this year” meaning that he would have been cohabiting with his other half for around a year in October 2019.

Nish is around 34 years old and if he’s still with this particular girlfriend, perhaps wedding bells could be on the cards!

Everyone watch #TheMashReport tonight on @BBCTwo at 10pm. Here’s a photo I took during rehearsal much to the frustration of everyone else. pic.twitter.com/f7so9Tufol — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 19, 2019

Is Nish on Instagram?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Nish Kumar is on Instagram.

The comedian does have an account but it is said to be “run by his friend”. The account has over 26k followers and you can follow it too @mrnishkumar.

Nish is on Twitter under the same handle where he has over 230,000 followers.

