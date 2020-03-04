University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Grand Tours of Scotland’s third season had its network premier on BBC Two on Wednesday, February 26th.

The BBC Scotland series sees Paul Murton go off the grid once more, exploring all Scotland’s wildlife and landscape has to offer. This time around, with a specific focus on lochs, which should be all-too-familiar for Paul considering he grew up next to one!

The TV presenter has kept much of his private life private, despite the fact he has been working in the industry as a presenter for over a decade, and a director since the ’90s.

So, as Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs is now on air, we thought we’d get to know the travel presenter better. Find out about Paul’s family, his wife and career here.

Meet Paul Murton

Paul is a TV presenter, film-maker and historian who primarily works on BBC programming. He was born in 1957 in Argyll, Scotland as his parents ran a hotel there. Paul’s family was based in Ardentinny, a small village on the edge of Loch Long.

A keen adventurer from a young age, Paul began climbing the peaks of Glen Coe and Skye when he was just a teenager. His passions for adventure were not just limited to Scotland, as at the age of 15, Paul hitchhiked to Switzerland with a friend and attempted to climb the Eiger’s North Wall.

Paul’s travels and passion for climbing has taken him all across the world, but his love for Scotland has never ceased. That’s why when Paul began his work in television, he preferred to cover his home ground rather than areas further afield.

Paul studied at both the University of Aberdeen and the National Film and Television School.

Does Paul Murton have wife?

Yes! Not much is known about the Murton family, but multiple sources have claimed that Paul has a wife and five children.

In an interview from 2017, Paul confirmed that he had children.

And in the midst of all the landscape pictures Paul posts to Twitter, there is the occasional snap which with believe to be with his family members. In the picture below could definitely be Paul’s daughter and wife – the similarity between the girl on the left and Paul is uncanny!

Another year , another Christmas and another gingerbread house triumph! pic.twitter.com/kEC6mX2cgx — Paul Murton (@PtmurtonG) December 24, 2019

Watch Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs

The series was originally aired on BBC Scotland back in 2018, but now it has hit the main networks.

BBC Two will air all six episodes of Grand Tours of Scotland’s Lochs Wednesday nights at 7.30 pm.

Episodes will then be available to watch on the catch-up player BBC iPlayer.

