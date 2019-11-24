Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Reggie Yates is a presenter who first started out in radio. He then went into TV presenting and is probably best known for hosting Top of the Pops from 2004 to 2016.

In 2019 Reggie is in China for a BBC documentary which takes a look at Communism and capitalism, social media platforms, wealth across the country and the generations transforming China’s future.

The TV presenter always looks to be busy with constant work projects. Documentary and documentary, Reggie must be a busy man. So, is there room for love in his life? Does Reggie Yates have a wife?

Where is Reggie Yates from?

Born in May 1983 in Islington, London, Reggie Yates is 36 years old in 2019.

He was born to Ghanaian parents, Felicia and Reginald. Although Reggie hails from London, the TV presenter has travelled the world with his career.

Russia, South Africa, Syria, Ghana and North Carolina are just some of the places Reggie has been to film documentaries.

Does Reggie Yates have a wife?

As it stands, it doesn’t look like Reggie is in a relationship with anyone, so no, he’s not married.

Reggie seems to be keen on keeping his private life under wraps as there’s very little information floating around about his love life. Reggie’s Instagram profile is very much work-based more than anything else.

When asked about his love life in a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Reggie said: “I live alone. It’s hard when you work as much as I do, it’s not conducive to dating. I have late-night romantic dinners with my laptop.”

He did come close to marriage with previous girlfriend Tia Ward, though.

Who is Tia Ward?

From 2013 Reggie was in a relationship with model Tia Ward for three and a half years.

The pair got engaged in 2015 however, things didn’t work out and the wedding was called off.

Tia, 30, can be found on Instagram @misstpw where she has over 100,000 followers.

In a YouTube video on her channel, Tia can be seen explaining what happened and that she initiated the breakup on Christmas Eve in 2015.

