Your Body Uncovered’s Dr Guddi Singh has her fingers in a lot of pies













Brand new BBC Two show, Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway takes an inside-out look at everyday conditions that many people have. From fibroids to swollen abdomens, the common conditions are explored like never before. The show sees Kate Garraway, Dr Guddi Singh and the series’ guests wear VR headsets to take an in-depth look at the human body.

Viewers can prepare for their minds to be blown by the human body on Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway which kicks off on Wednesday, March 2nd 2022. Kate Garraway is a well-known news presenter, but fewer viewers may know the BBC show’s doctor, Dr Guddi Singh, so let’s get to know her…

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway | Trailer | BBC BridTV 8525 Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WxS_GuM6iH8/hqdefault.jpg 957767 957767 center 22403

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway

Dr Guddi Singh and Kate Garraway are both set to appear on BBC Two’s Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway from March 2nd, 2022.

The two presenters are hosting the show which takes a look at people’s everyday health conditions. Episode 1 sees Hilda get to examine what her fibroids really look like in detail.

Your Body Uncovered gives viewers a futuristic look at their health. Kate Garraway says during the show’s trailer: “I’m going to look into this and I’m not going to be frightened of it“.

OMG: Kye Whyte’s mum and dad are his biggest supporters in BMX and on ice

Get to know Dr Guddi Singh

Dr Guddi Singh is a paediatrician, health campaigner, researcher and TV broadcaster.

Speaking to the Royal Academy of Dance in 2021, Dr Guddi Singh said that she “grew up in the north-east of England in a tiny little industrial town called Hartlepool.”

As per her LinkedIn page, Dr Guddi has worked for huge organisations including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Health Education England (HEE).

She’s a doctor with fingers in a lot of pies

As well as being a qualified and experienced doctor, Dr Guddi Singh has experience in TV presenting, too.

She’s hosted shows on the BBC such as Trust Me I’m A Doctor and Babies: Their Wonderful World.

Given Dr Guddi’s varying jobs including being a doctor, campaigning and also working on TV, she writes in her Twitter bio: “Too many pies, not enough fingers“.

As per her website, she’s also currently the “Advocacy lead for the British Association for Child and Adolescent Health and helps to manage the health think-tank, the Centre for Health and the Public Interest (CHPI)“.

NO WAY: 1000 lb Sisters fans crave Season 4 as Tammy’s weight loss continues

How can we make paediatrics relevant for the 21st century? Delighted to give the closing address at this year’s @CUpaedsoc conference at @Cambridge_Uni. Feel, Connect and Power-Up – It’s time to get radical! #HealthInequalities #SocialJustice pic.twitter.com/sGEQsehUfB — DrGuddiSingh (@DrGuddiSingh) February 26, 2022

WATCH YOUR BODY UNCOVERED WITH KATE GARRAWAY WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK