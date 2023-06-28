Dr. Marcus Hunter of Yale speaks on Kanye West’s impact on the Black Lives Matter movement. He reveals his thoughts on the rapper’s influence on the new BBC Two documentary, Trouble With Kanye. When Kanye West wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt, the musician stirred up a whole controversial debate on social media.

The Yale professor appears in a new documentary on BBC Two to discuss how he believes Ye’s impact is “devastating to the consciousness” of young African-American people. Dr. Marcus Hunter, AKA Dr. Blackness, went from being homeless to working for one of the most established educational universities in the world. He spearheaded the Black Lives Matter movement back in 2012, while Kanye has not responded to the allegations of the documentary.

Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Dr. Marcus Hunter from Yale

Dr. Marcus Hunter is a former Yale professor who refers to himself as Dr. Blackness and is an author, activist, and coiner of Black Lives Matter. He first went to UCLA from Yale University as an assistant professor in 2014.

He was previously homeless, before getting his PhD and eventually becoming a Yale professor. He currently teaches sociology and African American Studies at UCLA and is based in Los Angeles.

Marcus is the author of Black Citymakers: How The Philadelphia Negro Changed Urban America, co-author of Chocolate Cities: The Black Map of American Life, The New Black Sociologists, and Radical Reparations.

He is inaugural chair of African American studies at UCLA, while his research has benefited from grants from National Science Foundation, the Social Science Research Council, and the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.

Professor slams Kanye West

Dr. Marcus Hunter slams Kanye West in the Trouble With Kanye documentary on BBC Two. He said Kanye’s impact is “devastating to the consciousness” of young African-American people in season 1 episode two.

It comes months after Kanye defended his choice to wear a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week while sitting for an interview with Fox News in October 2022. He was asked outright why he wore the shirt to begin with.

Kanye said: “I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy. It just feels right. […] That’s what’s happening – it’s God preparing us for the real battles. And we are in a battle with the media.”

Marcus spearheaded the BLM movement

Marcus Hunter, one of several campaigners and speakers on the Trouble with Kanye documentary, has been campaigning for the Black Lives Matter movement for over a decade. He told Shout Out LA:

As a poor-homeless-black-gay-kid-turned-token-black-gay-feminist-professor I am not unfamiliar with having to ride in the backseat or the trunk of the Black freedom dialogue and struggle. So when folks have been filling my Twitter timeline with notes that the invention of the #BlackLivesMatter can be found on my timeline in August 2012, I had been feeling ambivalent and mostly silent.

He claims he “invented” Black Lives Matter in August 2012, when “reparations and the stories of Black people were heavy on his mind.” Marcus was born and raised amid the grueling War on Drugs and the end of the Cold War.

WATCH TROUBLE WITH KANYE ON BBC TWO ON JUNE 28 AT 9 PM