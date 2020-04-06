Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s another week of lockdown here in the UK and many of us are glued to our screens for new content. The country has issued strict social distancing rules which means that a lot of us turn the TV more often than before.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, BBC One has brought the daily series HealthCheck UK Live, providing viewers with useful health and fitness news.

Dr Xand van Tulleken is an established presenter when it comes to health shows. In fact, he previously presented the Channel 4 series How to Lose Weight Well.

So, let’s meet the BBC presenter and get to know his age, family and career!

Meet Dr Xand van Tulleken

Xand is a 41-year-old presenter and registered doctor. The HealthCheck UK Live host holds several degrees, including a Master’s degree in Public Health from Harvard University.

He’s hosted a number of series in the past such as Operation Ouch, Secret Life of Twins, and Medicine Men Go Wild. Xand has a twin brother named Chris and together they’ve presented shows for the BBC and Channel 4.

Dr Xand van Tulleken’s partner

Reality Titbit believes that Xand doesn’t have a partner in 2020.

Back in 2016, the presenter revealed in an episode of BBC Two series Horizon that he was single and uses online dating apps.

In addition, his Instagram profile is private so it seems he doesn’t like putting his personal life in the media spotlight.

These two are amazing: @MrMotivator’s life story is extraordinary and it was a great privilege to work out with him (and a magnificent view from behind). The wonderful @MichAckerley and I will be back for more #HealthCheckUKLive next week! 🤗 https://t.co/FJ4TKDs3Ck pic.twitter.com/HIKYLUI6cl — Dr Xand van Tulleken 🏳️‍🌈 (@xandvt) April 3, 2020

Dr Xand van Tulleken’s weight loss story

A few years ago, Xand went through a weight loss plan which inspired his Channel 4 series How To Lose Weight Well.

He gained weight while studying his MA degree at Harvard University, but after moving back to the UK he was determined to get fit and keep a healthier lifestyle.

Xand used his personal weight loss story to inspire more people to be active and eat a nutritious diet.

WATCH HEALTHCHECK UK LIVE WEEKDAYS AT 10 AM ON BBC ONE

