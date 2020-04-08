Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC One recently launched the daily morning programme HealthCheck UK Live in response to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The series offers much-needed health and fitness news, helping viewers at home to stay active and mentally sane during the quarantine period.

The show is co-hosted by Dr Xand Van Tulleken who’s a familiar face when it comes to health series. He’s presented series such as Operation Ouch and How to Lose Weight Well in the past.

But what about his personal life – is he married? And who is his son? Let’s get to know his family more!

Dr Xand van Tulleken’s son

The HealthCheck UK Live presenter has a son from a previous relationship. Xand is a father to a 10-year-old son called Julian who lives with his mother in Canada.

The presenter previously explained that the child wasn’t planned as it happened when he was working in Myanmar.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Xand revealed: “I didn’t know his mum very well, and I knew there would be this situation that we had to somehow make work, but it was probably going to be quite difficult.”

He added that it was quite difficult for him at the time to commit to his family while working full-time in New York and being offered work opportunities in London.

Is Dr Xand van Tulleken married?

No, the BBC presenter is not married.

In fact, Xand has never been married before. And apart from his son, Xand hasn’t shared a lot about his private life or previous relationships.

