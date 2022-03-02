











Jade Thirlwall’s sassiness sure came out to play on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World, when she let slip a dig towards Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix. Now, fans want her as a permanent judge.

The BBC series showcases an incredibly confident line-up of drag queens, which includes a variety of miming, creating jaw-dropping outfits and being tested for their acting, dancing and singing skills.

For this year’s series though, it’s not just UK drag queen legends. The competition involves contestants who are famous for having appeared in international versions, and Little Mix’s Jade was recently there as a guest to have her say.

When she dropped the comment about Jesy Nelson’s exit, fans were shocked. Her confidence was welcomed with open arms though, as viewers are now demanding for her to become a show judge.

Jade Thirlwall’s Drag Race dig

Jade was asked a question by RuPaul, before she let slip on what appeared to be a dig towards Little Mix former member Jesy Nelson. Ru said: “How did recording with the queens compare to recording with Little Mix?“

Jade replied to the show’s host: “Oh, it’s just the same really. I bossed everyone around and there’s an ugly rumour going around that one of the girls is leaving the group tonight.“

This led to Michelle and Ru both gasping in shock over Jade’s remark, while the head judge then burst into laughter over the comment. Although she didn’t specifically say Jesy’s name, many took the comment as some serious shade.

Jade really threw that shade at Jesy on drag race omg lol. pic.twitter.com/xXKLYMANi1 — Choco Latino (@kRAZiE_) March 2, 2022

Fans want Jade as permanent judge

Jade’s appearances on the BBC series have viewers begging for her to join the judging panel permanently. She was even asked whether she would be up for doing a Drag Race spin-off by the show’s illustrator.

“Can we get a Jade’s Drag Race spin off please hun“, wrote Dom&Ink on Jade’s Instagram comments. Another verified follower, health and beauty expert Nilam Holmes, said: “Wish you were a permanent judge, that seat is made for you.”

A viewer posted on Twitter: “Can we just make Jade @LittleMix a permanent judge on @RuPaulsDragRace please.” In fact, ever since her first 2019 appearance, fans have been calling on the producers to hire Jade permanently.

The Little Mix star’s Drag Race debut

It isn’t the first time Jade Thirlwall has appeared as a Drag Race guest judge, as she also appeared on the competition series in 2019. She was introduced as the extra special guest judge by RuPaul on the March 1st 2022 episode.

The episode involved the five remaining queens forming a mega girl group, as they performed the track ‘London’ to RuPaul and the other judges, including Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

Jade also helped the contestants when they were recording their individual verses earlier on in the episode.

