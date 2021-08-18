Drag Race UK: What is Season 3's release date? BBC gets fans excited!











The BBC has got fans excited after they announced when Drag Race UK season 3 will be hitting our screens again – bring on the Queens!

Sass, a lot of strutting, and a whole new line-up is on its way, after the Ru-veal of 12 queens were released on social media very recently.

Amid the current Drag Race All Stars series, it was announced that the first ever cis woman will be taking part in RuPaul’s Drag Race season three.

Viewers eagerly anticipating the glittery new season may want to pop the release date in their calendars already, but when exactly is it airing?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 3 release date

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 will be airing in September 2021.

Although an exact air date has not yet been confirmed, Reality Titbit believes that season 3 could be released between 1-3 September.

Judging by the fact that the first two seasons aired on these dates, usually at the beginning of each month, they may follow the same pattern.

It has also been revealed that season 3 will air in autumn. In the UK this year, the autumnal season officially starts on September 1!

Season 3 Aint Playing @dragraceukbbc Every Queen Is 🔥 #RupaulsDragRaceUk — MEHMAJESTY (@MehmetS96) August 18, 2021

Fans react to Drag Race UK season 3 line-up

Several viewers are excited about the line-up, including the return of Veronica Green, who competed on the second series of Drag Race.

One fan said: “Welcome back to #DragRaceUK@veronicaqween!!”

And of course, many are just as entertained by the choice of drag queen names entering the house this year.

“The queens names have absolutely sent me this year”, said a viewer.

However, while some are pleased with the line-up, others are concerned about whether enough ethnic minorities have been included.

A viewer wrote: “#DragRaceUK line up is grand and all that…(I’m #TeamElektraFence#TeamVanityMilan & #TeamVictoriaScone btw) But it’s VERY white isn’t it? Where are the queens of colour!? NOT GOOD ENOUGH.”

“Just one poc! oh ok #DragRaceUK“, said another.

THIS BABE @VictoriaScone HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR RU PAULS DRAG RACE UK SEASON 3!!!! YASSS QUEEN!! Making herstory!!! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/iZBN38NuGy — beth (@bethsphotoz) August 18, 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Line-up

Twelve queens will be hitting the Drag Race runway this September.

Here’s a list of the contestants hoping to impress RuPaul this year, in a bid to take the season 3 winning crown:

Veronica Green

River Medway

Anubis

Ella Vaday

Elektra Fence

Victoria Scone

Krystal Versace

Choriza May

Vanity Milan

Scarlett Harlett

Charity Kase

Kitty Scott-Clause

