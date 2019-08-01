Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Skinny Tan and Levi Roots’ Reggae Reggae Sauce are just two successful business ideas to come out of Dragons’ Den.

The BBC show has the ability to change people’s lives if their company vision is solid enough to convince the Dragons into investing.

The TV competition for the business-minded ready to try their luck is back in 2019.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Dragons’ Den’s new series including the start date, filming location and more!

Dragons’ Den 2019 – new series start date

The new series of Dragons’ Den (season 17) will launch on Sunday, August 11th.

Season 17 will air on BBC Two at 8 pm and continue in the same timeslot weekly.

There are 14 episodes in the new season, which will keep your Sunday nights busy for over three months.

Who are the 2019 Dragons?

Dragons’ Den original Peter Jones, is joined in series 17 by Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, and Tej Lalvani.

As well as those familiar faces, there’s a new Dragon joining the panel in 2019 and she’s the youngest one yet at 35 years old!

Businesswoman Sara Davies will join the Dragons with years of business experience under her belt.

Sara is the founder and creator of Crafter’s Companion and was awarded an MBE in 2016 for her contributions to the craft industry.

According to The Sun, Crafter’s Companion turns over £34 million per year. Jenny Campbell, who joined the show in 2017, decided to step down as a Dragon in February 2019.

Where is Dragons’ Den series 17 filmed?

Since the show first started in 2005 its filming location has changed a fair few times.

Over 14 years filming has taken place at Pinewood Studios, London, Stoke Newington, London and MediaCityUK in Salford Quays, Manchester.

More recently, from 2015-2017 the BBC programme was filmed at Space Studios Manchester and from 2018 it has been filmed at Old Granada Studios, Manchester.

The 2019 series will be filmed at Old Granada Studios, Manchester.

