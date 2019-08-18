Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

She may have been judged for being ‘too nice’ after the first episode of Dragons’ Den aired on Sunday, August 11th. But there’s no way that Sara Davies’ made her way in the business world by being nice as pie.

The newest Dragon to the 2019 show has shown an interest in all of the entrepreneurs that have walked into the Den and perhaps her enthusiasm has been mistaken for a sweet nature.

Sara Davies has raked herself in a £34 million fortune at the age of 35 years old.

The northerner’s success has come out of her company, Crafter’s Companion. So, what is Sara Davies’ envelope maker? We take a look…

Sara Davies’ envelope maker

Sara cited the Crafter’s Companion envelope maker as the thing which catapulted her business into being.

The envelope maker is still an item sold on the company website and is priced at £12.99.

The tool means that crafting fans can package their card creations in matching envelopes with ease.

As well as the ‘Enveloper Pro Scoreboard’, Crafter’s Companion stock everything you need for crafting including sewing supplies, stamps, markers and more.

How did Sara’s business start out?

Since Sara’s appeared on Dragons’ Den she revealed that TV shopping channels were to thank for the sales of many of her products.

Sara said to Tan Cream entrepreneurs in episode 1: “This has got TV shopping written all over it. My products sell phenomenally when I get on TV and show people how to use them”.

The 35-year-old started off her business as a university student 14 years ago. Today the Crafter’s Companion website speaks for itself and Sara has both staff and customers worldwide.

But without videos such as those on the Crafter’s Companion YouTube channel, perhaps it wouldn’t have been such a success.

Sara Davies on Instagram

Sara clearly takes advantage of different channels to promote her products and by the looks of things she appears on Create Craft TV as well as YouTube.

Sara is on Twitter with almost 10,000 followers and Instagram with over 7,000.

Crafter’s Companion does even better on social media with over 11,000 followers on Twitter and over 17,000 on Instagram.

Sara took to social media in the lead up to Dragons’ Den episode 2 using the hashtag ‘#craftersofinstagram’.

