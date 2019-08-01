Sam is a freelance writer based in the UK. He spends his time writing about entertainment, social issues and politics. When he's not writing about reality television, he's most likely watching it.

The iconic BBC series Dragons Den will be returning in 2019 for an impressive 17th run.

The upcoming new series will once again see hopeful entrepreneurs pitch their very best business ideas the five ever-intimidating dragons, who will then decide whether or not to invest their cash in the ideas presented.

The next series will see the introduction of a new cast member after one dragon decided to quit the BBC show.

So, if you can’t wait for the next series to get underway, here’s everything you need to know about Dragons Den series 17.

When does Dragons Den series 17 start?

The new series of Dragons’ Den (season 17) will launch on Sunday, August 11th.

Season 17 will air on BBC Two at 8 pm and continue in the same timeslot weekly.

There are 14 episodes in the new season, which will keep your Sunday nights busy for over three months.

Who will star in the next series?

The next series of Dragons Den will see a revamped lineup of business experts.

The panel includes the show’s longest-serving dragon, Peter Jones, alongside Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani, and newcomer Sara Davies.

Former castmember, Jenny Campbell, left the BBC show after series 16.

Shortly after announcing her departure, Jenny made a statement which explained that her decision to leave the hit show was down to commitments with the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Fellowship Programme.

Who is newcomer Sara Davies?

Sara Davies is the newest addition to the Dragons Den team and will make her debut upon the show’s return later in 2019.

She is the founder of the retail business Crafter’s Companion, which turns over £34 million per year.

At 35-years-old, Sara will become the youngest ever dragon to join the BBC show.

CATCH UP WITH DRAGONS’ DEN ON THE BBC IPLAYER