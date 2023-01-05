Drag Diva Fit is one of the first business ideas to pitch to Dragons’ Den series 20. The fitness-focused dance firm takes participants through a full body workout – and even got the investors to strut down the catwalk.

A drag queen helps pitch a fabulous fitness class on the BBC show, where four dragons Peter Jones, Sara Davies, Stephen Bartlett, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman will decide whether they’re “out” or planning to invest.

Reality Titbit delved deeper into exactly what Drag Diva Fit is, a fitness class run by couple Nicholas and Jordan McInerny, and where they are after their debut on Dragons’ Den. Let’s meet them.

Drag Diva Fit on Dragons’ Den

Drag Diva Fit is a “fitness circus” which brings a dance-focused workout class. Exercises range from squats to “hey girl shoulder presses” while listening to ’90s songs by Cher, Madonna, Whitney, Beyonce, Kylie, Spice Girls, and more.

Offering a class for all levels of fitness, it all leads up to you ‘living your best Diva’ with a sassy catwalk strut at the front of the class, hence why the Dragons join in to experience what a typical participant would.

The LGBTQI+-friendly firm’s Dragons’ Den pitch involved a “genuinely nervous” Deborah walking down the runway, while Touker gets boogying near his seat. Sara jokily says, “You can’t take him anywhere.”

Meet Nicholas, Jordan and Umami

Fitness ringleader Jordan McInerny brings guests a full body work out with his fierce drag queens “prancing, insulting, motivating and mocking you” while you squat, curl, jump, dance and prance to the music.

Nicholas is a father, writer – he worked as lead writer on The Bill – dancer, searcher, and reader. He has written over 30 episodes for the crime drama series, and written for top shows like Holby City and Casualty.

Umami Monaé is the star who featured on Dragons’ Den alongside married couple Nicholas and Jordan. The musician took investors down the catwalk with their own sashes on, including Peter’s ‘Mean Queen’ sash.

Where the firm is after filming

Drag Diva Fit have been hosting fitness classes since filming for Dragons’ Den wrapped. That includes a class coming up on Saturday January 7 at DanceWorks in Central London, which can be booked at Out Savvy.

They are also offering regular classes at Bankside Fit Hub in Southwark, London. You can even hire the class for stag and hen dos, birthday parties, and even corporate team-building events by emailing [email protected]

Every Saturday, Drag Diva Fit host a fitness class at different locations around London, such as Studio 68, Evoke and Husky Studios. Each class costs £15 but early bird tickets will set you back just £12.

