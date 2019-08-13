University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Sara Davies has rocketed onto our screens and made quite the impression on Dragons’ Den series 17.

In the first episode alone (Sunday, August 11th), she teamed up with Touker Suleyman to outbid Peter Jones and then turned on both of them again with her second investment pledge. She’s the fire cracking Dragon we’ve all been waiting for!

And Sara has managed to win over many of her potential investees by referencing her own successful business model.

So what is Sara Davies’ company Crafter’s Companion and how successful is her company?

What is Crafter’s Companion?

Sara Davies came up with the idea of Crafter’s Companion in her bedroom whilst she was a business student at the University of York.

She first came up with the idea of the ‘Enveloper’. This is a nifty little tool which allows you to create your own envelopes, meaning they can match the card you’ve just made. Sara calls this her “lightbulb idea.”

35-year-old Sara, alongside her hubby Simon, has expanded the business into an entire brand based on crafting. From stamps, dies, colouring mediums to fabrics and sewing tools, Crafter’s Companion covers it all!

Check out the Crafter’s Companion website to see their full list of products and crafty items.

How successful is Crafter’s Companion?

The success of Crafter’s Companion is unprecedented. From just a student’s dream in 2005, Sara took it as far as launching the business’s first brick-and-mortar store in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

Crafter’s Companion now has two more stores, one in Evesham and the other in Chesterfield.

And they even have an office in California!

Currently, Crafter’s Companion has 190 staff around the UK and overseas and are continuing to expand. They also distribute to over 40 countries around the world.

Sara Davies’ success

Sara has received over 25 business award and was awarded an MBE in 2016 for services to the economy thanks to her work with Crafter’s Companion.

Not only has the business been a personal success, but it has also been a major financial success.

The BBC reports that the business turns over a whopping £34 million a year. Which, as you can imagine, has turned over quite a profit for Sara and Simon.

That might not make Sara Davies’ net worth as large as her fellow Dragons’ – as Touker and Peter’s net worths are reportedly in the hundred million – but she is the youngest Dragon ever on the show. So Sara has time to catch up!

