We all love it on Dragons’ Den when a budding entrepreneur enters the show with a gadget that makes us all wonder “why has no one done this before?”

We’ve already seen it happen in series 17 of the hit BBC show with the Rehook tool, but in episode 5 (Sunday, September 8th) it occurred again.

Teirnan Mccorkell sought out the investment from DIY-loving Deborah Meaden to help transform his pipe fitting tool into a must-have for all tradesmen and home renovation fans. Until Pipe Easy, there was no tool on the market which enabled you to cut exactly the diameter of the pipe out of a surface making for a tidy look.

So what happened with Teirnan and Pipe Easy Ltd in the Den and can you buy the tool now?

Teirnan takes on the Dragons

Teirnan Mccorkell is a 36-year-old carpet fitter from Manchester.

He entered Dragons’ Den looking for investment in his pipe fitting tool, which he had only officially launched seven weeks before entering. Teirnan hadn’t even sold any of the tools when he entered!

The “surface measuring tool” had been in development for two years. Teirnan branded the tool under the company name Pipe Easy Ltd in June 2018.

Teirnan sought investment from DIYer Deborah but caught the interest of Sara Davies. He was seeking a £41,000 investment for 15% equity but ended up taking an offer from Sara of the whole sum of money for 30%.

How does the Pipe Easy tool work?

The pipe fitting tool is a “revolutionary ruler” which transforms the way you cut wood, tiles and more surfaces to fit around pipes.

It comes with a wedge to cut around standard pipe sizes of 10mm, 15mm, 22mm, 32mm and 40mm.

At the time Teirnan entered the Den it was costing £16.65 to make one of the tools and he was selling it for £19.99… that high price could’ve been the reason he was not selling any!

Can you buy the Pipe Easy tool yet?

No!

From Pipe Easy Ltd’s Instagram, we can see that they are currently “coming to a store near you soon.”

You can pre-order the pipe fitting tool through their website. But you have to email [email protected] or telephone the sales department, implying that the pipe fitting tool is still being made to order rather than large-scale distributed.

There is no indication of how much the tool now costs on the website.

Hopefully, with the help of crafty millionaire Sara, Teirnan’s products will be hitting the shelves any day now.

