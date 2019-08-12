University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Dragons’ Den is back for a seventeenth series and the Den is hotter than ever.

The hit BBC series has seen the careers of hundreds of budding business owners rocket and launched brands we all know and love to this date, from Skinny Tan and Skinnydip to Reggae Reggae Sauce.

With a new Dragon in the Den and more hopeful entrepreneurs saddled up to take on the most daunting investment meeting in Britain, it’s looking like another great year.

Episode 1 (Sunday, August 11th) introduced viewers to Yorkshire businesswomen Katy and Gillian who were seeking investment for their all-in-one skin protection and gradual tanner.

So where are Katy and Gillian from episode 1 now? Where can you buy Tan Cream?

What is Tan Cream?

Tan Cream – now styled as Tancream – was the first product to take on the Den in episode 1.

The product was created by Katy Foxcroft and Gillian Robson after Gillian was diagnosed with skin cancer back in 2015.

Gillian underwent surgery and recovered but was advised by her doctors to wear SPF 50 every day, even in winter. And as Gillian liked having a tan, she wanted to find a product which combined high protection and included fake tan. There was not one on the market and so Gillian and best pal Katy decided to create their own.

Tancream’s formula includes SPF 50 and ultra UVA 5 star high sun protection with gradual self-tan for an all-in-one cream to use every day. It took two years to develop with the help of the UK’s top skincare specialists and launched in 2017.

Katy and Gillian take on the Dragons

This duo was a success on Dragons’ Den and their pitch hit all the right notes, particularly when they brought out a UV camera to show how protective the cream actually is.

Although there were issues with the product’s packaging and branding, Katy and Gillian got offers from three of the five Dragons, including newbie Sara Davies who was all for the product.

Katy and Gillian were asking for £75,000 in return for a 10% stake in the business.

Sara offered all of the money for 40% before Peter Jones expressed interest, offering all of the money for just 25%.

But Sara then teamed up with Touker Suleyman to split the investment and have a 12.5% stake in Tancream each. Which was an offer Katy and Gillian could not refuse.

How to buy Tancream

The product currently retails at £39.95 on the Dermacare Direct website, which is less than their price point in the episode which was at £44.95 per bottle.

If you buy the product through the Tancream website, it still comes at the original price.

It is also sold on Amazon.

You can follow Katy and Gillian’s journey with Tancream on their Instagram account @tancreamworld.

