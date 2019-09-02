Dragons’ Den: How to buy Rehook - the incredibly easy bike chain gadget!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

We’re only four episodes deep into the seventeenth series of Dragons’ Den but already bicycles and bike accessories are proving themselves to be one of this year’s most popular products.

Episode 4 (Sunday, September 1st) introduced viewers to Wayne Taylor, a bike enthusiast from Norwich who’s invention allows cyclists to reset a bike chain without getting covered in grease.

And Wayne’s pitch was enough to hook in all of the Dragons’ and he got a rare full house response! The Dragons’ were practically fighting over who had the best offer to give him.

So where is Wayne and his bike business Rehook post-Den? And where can you buy the cycling gizmo?

Meet Wayne Taylor…

Wayne Taylor lives in Norwich with his wife and business partner, Anna Taylor-Maughan, and their two children.

It was Wayne’s original idea to found Rehook, but Anna helped him develop the product as both had full-time jobs and could not do it all alone.

Wayne is the chief technology officer for a Norwich-based company called Thyngs. Thyngs is a contactless payment company. He is also the CTO for Starboard Systems.

He has a BSc from Teesside University in Visualisation, where one of the key things he studied was 3D graphic engine design.

Follow Wayne on Twitter for all his latest updates @wtaylor509.

SEE ALSO : Meet Tom Allen on Insta – the Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice comedian!

What is Rehook?

The inspiration for Rehook was simple. One day, Wayne was late to work as his bike chain slipped. He arrived late to a meeting, covered in oil and grease.

Rehook was the solution to this problem.

In September 2016, Wayne began to develop the product in his spare time through 3D printing. And it only took ten weeks to get the product to market as it was such a simple, easy and effective design.

The bike gadget attaches to the frame and is easily detachable to use when you please.

Speaking to road.cc, Wayne admitted that the product was like Marmite. Some thought it was “invaluable” while others thought it to be “completely pointless.”

And while its purpose was interrogated by the Dragons, that still didn’t stop them all from fighting over who could snap up the bike gadget. It had the numbers and the backing to prove it was a sought-after item. Wayne sold £150,000 worth of the tools in just two and a half years!

NOT ANOTHER DIET FAD! Where is the Dragons’ Den 2019 diet app now? Could it really succeed the Body Coach?

Where to buy Rehook

Currently, you can purchase Rehook for £12.99 on their website.

With the help of Deborah Meaden – who secured the business by asking for just 25% equity rather than her fellow Dragons who asked for much higher – Wayne is also looking towards stocking Rehook in countries across the UK.

From what we know, the website is the only place to purchase Rehook as of yet.

But they do offer free postage for UK addresses, so be sure to snap up this deal while you can!

SUMMER SORTED: Where is Heartbreak Holiday filmed? From Crete’s caves to Rhodes villa!

WATCH DRAGONS’ DEN SERIES 17 SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO