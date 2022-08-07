











Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden was told she had skin cancer after her makeup artists spotted a red flag.

The TV icon said the professional flagged a rogue white spot that remained persistant.

The 63-year-old told The Sun on Sunday she ignored the spot at first.

However, the business mogul is warning others to be more aware.

MORE: Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers spark engagement rumors as she wears sparkling ring

Deborah Meaden diagnosed with skin cancer

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Deborah Meaden said her makeup artist told her about the persistant white spot, which later led to a skin cancer diagnosis.

She sent a photo to a dermatologist and a patch of skin was then removed. The TV star was later treated for squamous cell carcinoma.

Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common skin cancer, and if caught early, most are curable, reports the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Deborah, speaking at the National Cat Awards in London, said: “It was something which can turn nasty. It wasn’t what I expected at all.

“I was looking for moles, I checked myself.

“It’s important that people are aware.”

‘It was a bit of a shock’

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Deborah also opened up about the ordeal on the Taboo Talk podcast.

She confessed she believed that she was “immune to it” before receiving the news from her doctor.

She said: “I’m quite fair skinned, but oddly I’ve never really burnt. I think that was a problem for me.”

The star then added: “I kind of thought that I was immune to it. I thought I might look fair, but obviously my skin can handle it. It was a bit of a shock when I realised there was some damage to my skin.”

The Dragon also spoke about using SPF 20 on her face, lower factors on her body, and forgetting to reapply the sun protection later on in the day.

She also used skincare products to help reduce the signs of ageing but explained the risk of being diagnosed with cancer didn’t cross her mind.

Deborah now wears SPF 50 and chooses outfits and hats that keep her protected from the sun’s rays.

She added: “I’ve always looked for moles. I know all the rules about moles but I never looked for something that actually looks like a white head.”

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK