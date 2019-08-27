University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Dragons’ Den returns to the BBC this year for its seventeenth series, seeing more entrepreneurial hopefuls enter the firey Den with either business smash hits or ideas that should probably remain pipedreams.

Episode 3 (Sunday, August 25th) saw a familiar face in the wellness world enter the Den looking for help expanding her brand into a skincare line.

After struggling with her skin for over twenty years, wellness blogger Hanna Sillitoe turned to natural options and found her struggles eradicated. And Hanna’s confidence in her product and brand won over the judges in a perfect pitch.

Here’s what happened with Hanna Sillitoe on Dragons’ Den and how to get your hands on her skincare line… plus more about what she’s up to now!

Meet Hanna Sillitoe…

Derbyshire-based Hanna Sillitoe entered the Den seeking a £60,000 investment into her wellness business as a whole. This business is comprised of a new skincare line, health retreats, online coaching and recipes.

Hanna said in the episode that her own struggle with acne, psoriasis and eczema inspired her “to create a business that would help lots of people in the same situation.”

In 2014 Hanna had her worst psoriasis and eczema flare ever and her doctor prescribed her a chemotherapy drug called Methotrexate to cure it.

But worried about the side effects, Hanna decided to follow her own course and explore natural options with the help of dieticians, nutritionists and dermatologists.

The success Hanna had using natural options inspired her to create a blog in 2015. Then, her blog led to publishing her first book in January 2017, Radiant. Hanna’s next book is to be published in early 2020.

Hanna gets a Dragons’ Den “full house”

It’s rare to see the Dragons all so excited over a business and entrepreneur. Hanna had all five Dragons pitching the full sum of £60,000 for 20% of the business’ equity, 10% more than what Hanna was originally willing to give.

There were quibbles and concerns from Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones over the business name and branding but that didn’t stop them from throwing their hats in the ring.

Her success publishing her own book, turning over £94,000 as a business in a year and that she was about to take have her products dermatologically tested was enough to inspire confidence in Hanna as a businesswoman and a brand leader.

Eventually, Hanna decided to go with self-professed Dragons’ Den “dream team” Peter Jones and Tej Lalvani who were willing to partner up if that meant working with Hanna!

Where can you buy Hanna’s skincare range?

Currently, you can pre-order Hanna’s first skincare range on her website. It will be available from October 2019.

Her range includes a cleanser, face creams and oils, shampoo and conditioner plus the scar minimising oil we saw on Dragons’ Den.

Also, her skincare line remains cruelty-free, vegan, all-natural and environmentally conscious in its production.

We’re sure you’ll see Hanna’s products rolling out into the stores once they’ve successfully distributed the first online sales.

