Dragons' Den: How to buy Homethings cleaning products - Shinythings and more!

The ninth episode (Thursday, May 27th) introduced viewers to a range of innovative products, from vitamin-infused coffee to portable children’s suction mat.

Tim and Matt, the co-founders of Homethings, were the last to enter the Den. Homethings offers a range of eco-friendly cleaning products, called Shinythings, Allthings and Baththings. With the help of the Dragons, Tim and Matt are looking to expand their brand.

DRAGONS’ DEN: How to buy EasyTots from episode 9

Screenshot: Dragons’ Den S18 E9 – iPlayer

What is Homethings?

Tim Keaveney and Matt Aubrey are the co-founders of Homethings, a cleaning supplies company. The two met while at university.

In Dragons’ Den series 18 episode 9, Tim explained the inspiration behind the brand: “I was having a shower one day and looked around and saw all the plastic products that everybody used, and it just seemed like a crazy way to consume with all that plastic going to landfill.”

Tim further explained to the Dragons that standard cleaning products are made up of 90% and just 10% of the actual cleaning product. To combat unnecessary wastage, Tim and Matt designed an effervescent cleaning tablet which dissolves in water. Once dissolved, this can be used as a regular cleaning product.

What happened with Homethings on Dragons’ Den?

Tim and Matt entered the Den looking for a £50,000 investment in return for a 2% stake. They had Deborah Meaden in their sights, considering that she’s an eco-minded investor.

However, as the Homethings founders were caught in a fundraising arrangement, there was little scope for negotiation.

All the Dragons made an offer to Tim and Matt, but eventually they went with their first choice of Deborah, who partnered up with Peter Jones.

How to buy Homethings – Shinythings, Allthings and more

You can purchase Tim and Matt’s Homethings products via their website.

The pricing is currently the same as they were when Homethings debuted on Dragons’ Den.

The ‘Keep It Clean‘ starter pack costs £28 for non-subscribers, for subscribers it is reduced to £24. It includes three refillable borosilicate glass bottles and three non-toxic cleaning tabs: Allthings, Baththings, Shinythings.

