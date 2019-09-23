University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Last night (Sunday, September 22nd) a modern-day Willy Wonka entered Dragons’ Den, seeking investment into his healthy, planet-friendly chocolate company.

Stephen Conway from Salisbury founded Pure Heavenly Ltd back in 2017 after he commenced his mission to create a low-sugar chocolate bar that his dairy intolerant daughters could enjoy.

And while low-sugar and no dairy might not appeal to your average choco fan, the Dragons’ all loved the taste of Pure Heavenly!

So, what is in Pure Heavenly and are they actually any good? We’ve got the low-down on how to get your hands on the chocolate, plus the reviews so far!

Pure Heavenly on Dragons’ Den

In episode 7 of Dragons’ Den, Stephen entered looking for a £75,000 investment for 7.5% equity in Pure Heavenly Ltd.

Stephen hit all the right notes with his pitch, confessing his mistakes where he’d found them and highlighting his successes elsewhere. One of the company’s greatest successes was that they had a £500,000 turnover in their first year (2017), just from the website.

Winning over the Dragons with his pitch and his tasty chocolate, Stephen landed a deal with Peter Jones. But it wasn’t after Deborah Meaden and Tej Lalvani also tried to throw their hat in the ring.

Peter offered Stephen all the money for a 20% stake, which he will drop to 15% if Pure Heavenly can return £100,000 to him in the next 18-months.

So, what makes Pure Heavenly?

Stephen explained that Pure Heavenly was “dairy free, soy free, gluten free, palm oil free and less than 4% sugar” which is a staggering 52% less than the most popular chocolate bars in Britain. This is less than a teaspoon in each bar – apart from the fruit and nut which contains two – compared to eleven teaspoons!

Pure Heavenly have twelve flavours of chocolate bar for sale. Two are dark chocolate bars and the other ten are milk chocolate alternatives, made with rice cream.

Pure Heavenly is made with dairy alternatives, cocoa butter, with a variety of sweeteners and flavourings. You can see their full nutritional breakdown on their website here.

The lack of typically sweet ingredients left viewers wondering how the chocolate would actually taste, with some taking to Twitter to share their joking thoughts about the brand. One viewer added “there’s no such thing” as healthy chocolate.

The reviews are in!

The Dragons were highly impressed with Pure Heavenly on the show. Peter Jones said “I love it… I’ve not tasted chocolate as good as this for a long time.”

To back up that this healthier chocolate can compete against the big sugar confectioners, Stephen conducted taste tests which he filmed and put on the Pure Heavenly website. This taste test saw the chocolate rated an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10.

Another added in the video that the chocolate is “absolutely gorgeous.”

So to all the sceptics out there who thinks healthier chocolate won’t be as good, the reviews say otherwise.

Get your hands on a bar through the Pure Heavenly website. They also are available to purchase in select stockists across the country, but aren’t on the supermarket shelves as of yet.

WATCH DRAGONS’ DEN SERIES 17 SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE