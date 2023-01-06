Lucy on Dragons’ Den had the idea for a pill box after she beat pancreatic cancer aged 25 and had to take medication. She found herself being discreet about taking tablets… Then, Tabuu Pill Cases was born.

The Tabuu business founder starred on the BBC entrepreneurial show on its first episode of season 20. She seriously impressed the Dragons, who called her pitch – which asked for a £50,000 investment – “brilliant.”

She is one of many business hopefuls who cross their fingers that the Dragons won’t say those dreaded words, “I’m out,” and instead will see potential in the business. Let’s get to know Lucy and see how to get a Tabuu Pill Case.

Meet Lucy on Dragons’ Den

Lucy is a 27-year-old business owner who owns Tabuu Pill Cases. She starred on Dragons’ Den season 20 episode 1, where she was called “brilliant” by the investors after admitting she had “imposter syndrome” before facing them.

Following a Whipple surgery to remove a pancreatic cancer aged 25, Lucy now needs to take medication every time she eats. She found myself apologising for having to take medication in public or running to the loo to do it privately.

As a result, she launched Tabuu in September 2021, a pill box company which aims to remove the stigma around taking tablets. Before becoming a business owner, Lucy worked at Amazon as a start-up and program manager.

Her pill box pitch led to investment

Peter Jones, Sara Davies, and Touker Suleyman opted to invest £25,000 into Tabuu Pill Cases. She asked if she could work with all three of the Dragons who had made an offer, and so Peter eventually come forward with a new deal.

The deal meant that the successful investors would all be a part of her business. Since the Dragons’ Den pitch, Lucy’s brand has been greatly received by viewers who are just as impressed as the reviewers who use the product.

Tabuu Pill Cases: Cost and how to buy

Tabuu Pill Cases can be purchased on the business website. Each pill box costs £18 and comes in a range of colours, including flamingo pink, cosmic grey, jet black and lavender, or you can buy a seven-day pill case for £24.

If you subscribe to the site, customers can be in with a chance of winning a free pill case. Each case is designed for the short-term storage of tablets and come with a hole so you can attach a lanyard or a keyring.

For the daily cases you can fit up to eight 500mg paracetamol tablets, 30 contraceptive tablets or four Creon tablets (25,000’s). The inner diameter of the case is 13.5mm.

A total of £1 from every product sold across all channels including the site, wholesalers and Amazon has been donated to Life After Cancer, who support the mental health and wellbeing for people who have experienced treatments.

WATCH DRAGONS’ DEN ON BBC ONE EVERY THURSDAY AT 8 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK