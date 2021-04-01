Peter Jones 2021 net worth: Businesses and fortune of Dragons' Den star explored











Peter Jones is one of the stars on Dragons’ Den – here’s his 2021 net worth explored.

Dragons’ Den has been on our television screens since 2005 and returns for its series 18 on Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

Following Duncan Bannatyne’s departure after season 12, Peter Jones is now the only original Dragon left standing from series one.

So it’s about time we did some digging into Peter’s net worth and how he actually became rich…

Dragons’ Den: Peter Jones. BBC Two.

What is Peter Jones’ net worth in 2021?

Peter Jones’s net worth is currently estimated to be around £450-£500 million, according to reports.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the Dragons’ Den star’s wealth was £450 million in 2020, which is a £40 million decrease from 2019.

MasterChef 2021 | Trailer - BBC Trailers

How Did Peter Jones Get Rich?

Jones set up a business in which he made personal computers in his mid-twenties. Around the same time, he also opened a cocktail bar in Windsor based on the Tom Cruise film Cocktail.

Both of these ventures failed, however, and he was forced to sell his three-bedroom home and cars, and move back in with his parents.

Nevertheless, good ol’ Pete quickly joined phone company Siemens Nixdorf and soon got back on his feet. He then set up his next business, Phones International Group, in 1998, and it all worked out from there.

MASTERCHEF 2021: Meet the semi-finalists on Instagram!

Dragons’ Den: Peter Jones. BBC Two.

Is Peter the Richest Dragon?

Peter Jones is now officially the richest Dragon on Dragons’ Den.

After trailing to Duncan Bannatyne for quite some time, Jones leapfrogged his former colleague after Bannatyne went through a pretty draining divorce.

The divorce sapped his net worth, reducing it from £430 million to around £280 million, while Peter Jones has gone in the other direction – from £220 million to £435 million.

GREAT BRITISH MENU: Who is new judge Rachel Khoo?

More about Peter Jones and his deals

The Dragons’ Den star has made some impressive deals during his time on the show, including Reggae Reggae Sauce By Levi Roots (s4), Love da Popcorn (s9) and Bare Naked Foods (s11).

In terms of the highest investment made per season, Peter is joint top.

Jones has made the highest single investment in a series on three separate occasions: seasons one, two and 14. This is the same record as Duncan Bannatyne.

The highest single investment overall, however, goes to Theo Paphitis. His investment of £250,000 in series 10 has never been topped.

Aaaaaand we’re back! (Well, almost…) Just 24 hours until the Den doors reopen in their new home on BBC One – we’re SO ready, are you? See you tomorrow, 8pm on @BBCOne #dragonsden pic.twitter.com/Qzsaw9Y8zU — BBC Dragons' Den (@BBCDragonsDen) March 31, 2021

WATCH DRAGON’S DEN ON BBC ONE EVERY THURSDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK