Dragons’ Den is one of Britain’s longest running and most popular reality TV shows.

Each year, hopeful entrepreneurs sign up to enter the Den with their inventions. Hoping to secure investments from some of the country’s richest businessmen and women, they have to have their wits about them and a product so good, the Dragons would be fools not to invest.

Davy and Julie Gray from Northern Ireland were one of such hopefuls who impressed in the Den. The husband-and-wife duo appeared on Dragons’ Den back in series 17 episode 10. This originally aired on March 15th, 2020.

But where are Davy and Julie Grey now? Find out more about their Dragons’ Den appearance and what happened to their staple gun invention.

Who are Davy and Julie Gray?

Davy and Julie Gray are the founders of the ViperClip, a plastic stapling gun which would change the way electricians worked. Their business is called Grays Clip. Former electrician turned entrepreneur Davy was the one who came up with the design, but Julie is the brains behind the operation.

They came up with the idea in the 1990s, although it has taken a while for the two of them to get the idea up and running.

Davy and Julie are from Bangor, Northern Ireland.

I only saw the last half hour of #dragonsden but wow, it was powerful. I'm so happy for that amazing hardworking couple — Jane Binnion MBA 🌻 (@janebinnion) September 6, 2020

Davy and Julie take on Dragons’ Den with ViperClip

Davy and Julie walked into the Den hoping to secure an investment of £80,000 in return for a 15% stake in the company.

They describe Viper Clip as the “world’s only fully insulated cable stapling solution.” It’s the only one in the world which is safe to use on a 240V cable. Davy and Julie also had the backing of electricians to verify how good their products were – 96% of independent electricians they surveyed said they would buy Viper Clip products.

Tej Lalvani offered them all of the money for 30% of the business. Deborah Meaden offered them the money for 25% of the business. Sara Davies offered the couple all of the money for £40,000 for 15% of the business. Finally, Touker Suleyman offered £100,000 for half the business. Davy and Julie chose Deborah as their Dragon.

Where is ViperClip now?

Following their appearance on Dragons’ Den, Julie and Davy had another couple of patents granted. But they were still a long way off on the production front.

In June 2020, Davy confirmed that they were in the final stages of the production design. He explained that the staple gun we saw in the Dragons’ Den demonstration was, in fact, a 3D printer prototype.

Expect to see ViperClip rolled out across the world with Deborah Meaden on their side.

