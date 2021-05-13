Dragon's Den: How to buy sand-removing powder - Beach Powder firm explored!











Sand-removing powder is one of the interesting ideas which will feature on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den this series. Here’s how to buy it…

It is the entrepreneurial show where brave and budding business owners pitch their idea to a group of investors, hoping they will offer a share.

From Peter Jones to Deborah Meaden, they are a tough crowd who each entrepreneur will have to win over during their demonstration.

During the May 13 episode, a sand-removing powder is brought to the Dragons’ attention. We found out how to buy the Beach Powder product.

Screenshot: Stephanie, Dragon’s Den, Series 18 Episode 7, BBC

What is Beach Powder?

Beach Powder, owned by Stephanie, removes sand from skin.

The product – either a powder or shimmer – has been designed for anyone who wants to easily get sand off them, rather than using a public tap.

The “talc-free, all-natural and safe” powder removes sand by sprinkling it onto sandy-skin, and brushing off with hands.

Stephanie was inspired to create the product by the sandy beaches of the Isle of Man, where she was born and continues to live.

Her daughter once complained about the sand “grating” her skin, which then led to Stephanie launching the business.

The plant powders and mineral powders in beach powder absorbs the moisture without drying out skin and provides gentle, natural exfoliation.

Beach Powder on Dragon’s Den

Stephanie brings an entire set of sun loungers, sand, and of course, the actual product, to demonstrate how it works to the Dragons.

She asks for a £600,000 valuation towards the business, which turns over £18,000 which is quizzed by Deborah Meaden.

However, Stephanie holds her ground, saying she believes she has the product and skill to be able to “go and open those doors on her own”.

With the help of the Dragons, she reveals that she could launch the business faster, and describes the valuation as “conservative”.

Me : “Shall we go broadcast live from the beach today?

Me : “Ohhh go on then” 😎🧡💛

In all seriousness, this is a superb achievement by Stephanie. Another wonderful Manx-made product to be proud of! #isleofman @beachpowder https://t.co/kklHWNx8jE — Christy DeHaven (@ChristyDH) August 13, 2020

How to buy Beach Powder

There are two products to choose from, either Beach Powder or Beach Shimmer. They are very similar, but the second item leaves a sparkle.

Each costing £9.99, which offers a 100g bottle of the talc-like powder, which is all natural, eco-friendly and certified safe for babies, children and adults.

Here’s how you can buy the product:

Head to the Beach Powder website here. Click on the ‘buy’ option on the tab list near the top. When you are shown each product, click on the desired item. Select the quantity you would like, and then choose ‘Add to cart’. Enter your payment and address details. The product should then be on its way to your home.

