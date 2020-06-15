Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Dragons’ Den has returned to our screens this summer with a ‘Best Ever Pitches’ compilation series.

The show kicked off on Sunday, May 24th and has been walking fans through some of the most inventive, explosive pitches to date.

Episode 4 (Sunday, June 14th) also reintroduced some of the pitches which got the entrepreneurs in trouble; where they squabbled with the Dragons or fought their products’ corner. The highlighted pitches in the episode, although unsuccessful in the Den, went on to find fortune in the real world.

One of such pitches resulted in the creation of one of the world’s favourite hairbrush, the Tangle Teezer.

Shaun Pulfrey on Dragons’ Den

South London entrepreneur Shaun Pulfrey entered the den way back in 2007. At the time, Shaun was working as a hair colourist in a salon, so had plenty of expertise in the field.

Shaun was born in Grimsby in November 1961 making him currently 58 years old.

Shaun went onto the show asking for an investment of £80,000 for a 15% stake in his hairbrush business. At the time, he had not sold any of his now-famous Tangle Teezer brushes. He had developed a prototype over years and distributed between 300 and 350 brushes for feedback.

Tangle Teezer pitch gets turned down

Shaun’s pitch was quickly pulled apart by the Dragons who questioned the innovation of his design and his business savvy. Duncan Bannatyne even said: “It’s not a business, Shaun. It’s not a business that would make any money.”

Duncan was the first to pull out of the deal, followed by Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden James Caan, and Theo Paphitis.

Although none of the Dragons were sold on the “hair-brained” idea (using Peter’s words), after the original episode aired, the Tangle Teezer website crashed.

Tangle Teezer is THE classic example of a terrible pitch for a great product #DragonsDen — Josh (@Joshoewaa) June 14, 2020

What is Shaun Pulfrey’s net worth now?

Shaun Pulfrey has a net worth of £10.6 million in 2020. This figure is correct as of publication date.

Year by year, Shaun’s net worth keeps rocketing. In 2014, it was reported that he was worth £4.2 million.

Shaun has been one of the most successful candidates to appear before the Dragons and Tangle Teezer has become a beloved product around the world. In fact, since 2007, Tangle Teezer has sold over 60 million units.

Tangle Teezer Ltd. is now worth a reportedly £200 million.

MAD watching this #DragonsDen where they reject the tangle teezer?! It’s now worth Bludy millions isn’t it!! — Emma Crowe (@EmziBabyX) June 14, 2020

